Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Auckland, New Zealand for Hire

Andrius Tamosaitis

Auckland, New Zealand $30 (USD) per hour

About Andrius Tamosaitis

Professional graphic designer from Europe, working worldwide. Specializing in logo design, branding, identity. Feel free to contact for any queries.
Some logos in portfolio are for sale, don't hesitate to ask.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • iliustration
  • logo
  • web design
Stas Kulesh 🥝

Auckland, New Zealand $39 (USD) per hour

About Stas Kulesh 🥝

An experienced full-stack designer: inspiration, ideation, and implementation. Client base: Google, Foursquare, Facebook, LEGO, Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, IBM.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • chatbots
  • dashboard design
  • design library
  • guidelines
  • hybrid apps design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector illustrations
  • web apps design
  • wireframe
Benek Lisefski

Auckland, New Zealand $85 (USD) per hour

About Benek Lisefski

Interactive art direction & web UX/UI design. I work with local and international clients & agencies to design exceptional brands and digital experiences.

Work History

  • Founder @ Benek Limited

    2001 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ecommerce design
  • front-end coding
  • interaction design
  • mobile web app design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Maisie MacDonald

Auckland, New Zealand $32 (USD) per hour

About Maisie MacDonald

Hey! I'm a graphic designer in New Zealand with experience from around the globe. Beginning my design education in Auckland, studying in San Diego and having worked in multiple New York agencies. My interest in problem solving was what initially got me into design but the odd ambiguity of design solutions is what has kept me passionate over the years. I like to think I can do anything if there’s enough coffee involved!

Work History

  • Motion Design Intern @ FOUR32c

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Media Design School

    Bachelor of Media Design in Motion Design

    2016

Skills

  • branding
  • digital design
  • logo
  • motion graphics
