Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Auckland, New Zealand for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Auckland, New Zealand on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Andrius Tamosaitis
Auckland, New Zealand • $30 (USD) per hour
About Andrius Tamosaitis
Professional graphic designer from Europe, working worldwide. Specializing in logo design, branding, identity. Feel free to contact for any queries.
Some logos in portfolio are for sale, don't hesitate to ask.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- iliustration
- logo
- web design
Stas Kulesh 🥝Pro
Auckland, New Zealand • $39 (USD) per hour
About Stas Kulesh 🥝
An experienced full-stack designer: inspiration, ideation, and implementation. Client base: Google, Foursquare, Facebook, LEGO, Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, IBM.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- chatbots
- dashboard design
- design library
- guidelines
- hybrid apps design
- illustration
- product design
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- vector illustrations
- web apps design
- wireframe
Benek LisefskiPro
Auckland, New Zealand • $85 (USD) per hour
About Benek Lisefski
Interactive art direction & web UX/UI design. I work with local and international clients & agencies to design exceptional brands and digital experiences.
Work History
-
Founder @ Benek Limited
2001 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ecommerce design
- front-end coding
- interaction design
- mobile web app design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Maisie MacDonald
Auckland, New Zealand • $32 (USD) per hour
About Maisie MacDonald
Hey! I'm a graphic designer in New Zealand with experience from around the globe. Beginning my design education in Auckland, studying in San Diego and having worked in multiple New York agencies. My interest in problem solving was what initially got me into design but the odd ambiguity of design solutions is what has kept me passionate over the years. I like to think I can do anything if there’s enough coffee involved!
Work History
-
Motion Design Intern @ FOUR32c
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Media Design School
Bachelor of Media Design in Motion Design
2016
Skills
- branding
- digital design
- logo
- motion graphics