Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Ann Arbor, MI for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Ann Arbor, MI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Sean FarrellPro
Brighton, MI • $115 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Brandclay @ Creative Director
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- ios app
- ipad design
- iphone design
- logo
- print design
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Živan Rosić
Ann Arbor, Michigan • $100 (USD) per hour
About Živan Rosić
Emphasis on forms reduced to their most basic nature, while maintaining strong visuals and clear communication.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- editorial design
- illustration
- logo
- poster design
- typography
- ui
- visual design
Jacob RosenburgPro
DETROIT
About Jacob Rosenburg
Designer by trade. Butthead by choice.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Commonwealth McCann
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Northern Michigan University
Graphic Design
2009
Skills
- branding
- design
- icongraphy
- illustration
- layout
Chad B StilsonPro
Detroit, Michigan • $50 (USD) per hour
About Chad B Stilson
CBS-Ink Specializes in Sports Identity, Corporate Identity, Hand Lettering and other Design Mediums.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Trevco Inc.
2011 - 2016
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- sport logos