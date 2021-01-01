Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Ann Arbor, MI for Hire

Sean Farrell

Brighton, MI $115 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brandclay @ Creative Director

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • ios app
  • ipad design
  • iphone design
  • logo
  • print design
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Živan Rosić

Ann Arbor, Michigan $100 (USD) per hour

About Živan Rosić

Emphasis on forms reduced to their most basic nature, while maintaining strong visuals and clear communication.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • poster design
  • typography
  • ui
  • visual design
Jacob Rosenburg

DETROIT

About Jacob Rosenburg

Designer by trade. Butthead by choice.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Commonwealth McCann

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Northern Michigan University

    Graphic Design

    2009

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • layout
Chad B Stilson

Detroit, Michigan $50 (USD) per hour

About Chad B Stilson

CBS-Ink Specializes in Sports Identity, Corporate Identity, Hand Lettering and other Design Mediums.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Trevco Inc.

    2011 - 2016

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sport logos
