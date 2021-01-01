Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Ankara, Turkey for Hire
Oğuz Yağız KaraPro
Ankara, Turkey • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ BlueReceipt
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- design systems
- human centered design
- human interface design
- interaction design
- product design
Ümit Can EvleksizPro
Ankara • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Bogazi University
Bachelor's Degree
2020
Skills
- 2d
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- motion graphics
- outline
- ui
Pegah NavidPro
Ankara, Turkey • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- protoyping
- uidesign
- ux
Safa Paksu
Ankara / Turkey • $50 (USD) per hour
About Safa Paksu
I'm logo and graphic designer who live in Turkey. Also i'm tech and design blog writer..
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- blogger
- brand idenity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- logo