Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Ankara, Turkey for Hire

Oğuz Yağız Kara

Ankara, Turkey $100 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ BlueReceipt

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • design systems
  • human centered design
  • human interface design
  • interaction design
  • product design
Ümit Can Evleksiz

Ankara $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Bogazi University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2020

Skills

  • 2d
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • outline
  • ui
Pegah Navid

Ankara, Turkey $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • protoyping
  • uidesign
  • ux
Safa Paksu

Ankara / Turkey $50 (USD) per hour

About Safa Paksu

I'm logo and graphic designer who live in Turkey. Also i'm tech and design blog writer..

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • blogger
  • brand idenity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
