Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Almaty

Viewing 11 out of 89 freelance brand & graphic designers in Almaty available for hire

  • Karina Akhmetova

    Karina Akhmetova

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Just for fun and for Procreate contest)) getcreativewithprocreate girl character ipad playoff icon illustration procreate app rebound
    DTIYS woman 3d procreateapp dtiys snake girl character procreate illustraion
    Digital Academy smm digital mice mouse graduate event education cap academy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nariman Shamashev

    Nariman Shamashev

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    HIGHSELF.KZ / product-agency
    HIGHSELF STUDIO studios marketing business minimalism black studio digital kazakhstan almaty
    translab.online / promo site iphone x blue web digital kazakhstan user interface ux mobile ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Artemiy Oblassov

    Artemiy Oblassov

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Eagle logo construction golden ratio icon vector illustration design logotype brand identity branding logo eagle
    Rüya - an Orthopedic Mattress for Dogs birdsong orthopedic mattress pet care pet design vector type icon logotype brand identity logo branding
    Moon Herbs - an Ayurvedic Herbs Store & Blog herbalist blog herbal ayurveda herbs herb ayurvedic icon vector logotype brand identity logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Yelkhan

    Yelkhan

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Dashboard for YogaPlanner studio management interface clean website classes sales yoga ui ux dashboard product planning software planner fitness erp design crm calendar appointments app
    Appointments debut planner product design platform fitness website desktop yoga planner app product erp planning software schedule calendar yoga crm ux ui design appointments
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Viktor Kan

    Viktor Kan

    Almaty

    WinWin logo logoawesome logoclub logosai logomark logodaily logoinspiration logomaker logoconcept kzdesigner deisgnerkz designerskz monogram icon symbol brand identity design logo design logos logotype logodesign
    Brochure cover design graphic design editorial design cover design print design
    4g logo trendy icon vector branding typography logotype logos logoai design brandidentity logodesign logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Riz Esentaev

    Riz Esentaev

    Almaty

    Двери Гарант illustration identity icon vector typography branding lettering logo
    the Sense illustration identity vector typography design type branding lettering logo
    Mr. Fishmor minimal flat icon identity typography design type branding lettering logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dmitriy

    Dmitriy

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Design Glasses Shop / Main Screen Concept UX/UI concept design website typography concept web web design web ui ux minimal design
    Harley Davidson Street 2020 Iron 1200 Home Page Concept webdesign harley davidson concept web concept design concept website web design web ux ui minimal design
    Landing page. Online shop cafe / pastry shop. UX UI vector minimal website web design web ux ui design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • NTJ creative_studio

    NTJ creative_studio

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Project "Two thousand and twentieth" 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ digital2020
    fragments project "Two thousand and twentieth" 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ ntjcreative
    concept "Two thousand and twentieth" 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ ratcharacter photocreative decorationstyle 3dform
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nurbolat Sarsenbay

    Nurbolat Sarsenbay

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Kinoman - Cinema App cartoon genre poster movies app cinema
    G'Hazz - Furniture Store App ios app ui ux black kazakhstan virtual reality sofa 3d minimalism furniture store furniture app furniture
    QBet - Mobile Application application app csgo tennis hockey mma football sport betting bet illustration web ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Zhadyra

    Zhadyra

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Zhadyra vector logotype logo design typography lettering
    Kiizbayeva vector logotype logo design typography lettering
    Lettering vector logotype logo design typography lettering
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vladimir Niy

    Vladimir Niy

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    GF Monogram vector process icon letter typography branding illustration wip design sign graphic logo identity concept
    Q wings vector process icon typography letter branding illustration wip simple design sign graphic identity logo concept
    Seven vector icon typography letter branding illustration wip simple design sign concept graphic identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

