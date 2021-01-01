Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Al Manşūrah, Egypt for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Al Manşūrah, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ahmed Ramadan
Mansoura, Egypt
Work History
-
freelance @ up work
2015 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Faculty of Commerce, Al-Azhar University
Bachelor
2018
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- lcon design
- logo
Abdulrahman Eleraqy
Damietta, Egypt • $10 (USD) per hour
About Abdulrahman Eleraqy
My name is Abdulrahman Eleraqy and I live in Egypt North Africa, I am self-employed as a graphic designer.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo deisgn
- motion graphics
- typography
Ahmed SokarPro
Mansouar, Egypt • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- marvelapp
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Mohamed Kamal
Mansoura, Egypt
About Mohamed Kamal
Graphic designer, focused on #logo and brand identity #design.
📢 Portfolio http://bit.ly/m-kamal
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding identity
- logo and branding
- logo desing