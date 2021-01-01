Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Al Manşūrah, Egypt for Hire

Ahmed Ramadan

Mansoura, Egypt

Work History

  • freelance @ up work

    2015 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • ‏‎Faculty of Commerce, Al-Azhar University‎‏

    Bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • lcon design
  • logo
Abdulrahman Eleraqy

Damietta, Egypt $10 (USD) per hour

About Abdulrahman Eleraqy

My name is Abdulrahman Eleraqy and I live in Egypt North Africa, I am self-employed as a graphic designer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo deisgn
  • motion graphics
  • typography
Ahmed Sokar

Pro

Mansouar, Egypt $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • marvelapp
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Mohamed Kamal

Mansoura, Egypt

About Mohamed Kamal

Graphic designer, focused on #logo and brand identity #design.
📢 Portfolio http://bit.ly/m-kamal

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
