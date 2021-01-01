Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Abuja, Nigeria for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Abuja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Apollo-

Abuja, Nigeria $5 (USD) per hour

About Apollo-

Hey there! My name is Temiloluwa Ojo, I'm a self taught logo designer and illustrator based in Nigeria.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • minimalism
The Design Mint

Abuja, Nigeria $80 (USD) per hour

About The Design Mint

A team of experienced creatives and researchers that provide stellar branding and management services in line with the best standards of design. We build brand equity through a human centered approach to strategy building and ideation.

Our Specialties:
-Brand Identity Design
-Brand Management
-Brand Auditing
-Communication Strategy
-Product Strategy
-Social Media Management

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity design
  • brand strategy
  • logo design
Quincy

Abuja, Nigeria $80 (USD) per hour

About Quincy

I'm a User Experience Designer and Graphic Designer in love with Design. Specialties - Icons, Logos and Wireframes

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Ilorin

    BSc. information and Communication Sciences

    2017

Skills

  • brand design
  • content creation
  • logo design
  • public speaking
  • ux
lasisi sodiq

Abuja, Nigeria $25 (USD) per hour

About lasisi sodiq

Product and Visual Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Umbron

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character illustration
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
