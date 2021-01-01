Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Abuja, Nigeria for Hire
Apollo-Pro
Abuja, Nigeria • $5 (USD) per hour
About Apollo-
Hey there! My name is Temiloluwa Ojo, I'm a self taught logo designer and illustrator based in Nigeria.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo design
- minimalism
The Design Mint
Abuja, Nigeria • $80 (USD) per hour
About The Design Mint
A team of experienced creatives and researchers that provide stellar branding and management services in line with the best standards of design. We build brand equity through a human centered approach to strategy building and ideation.
Our Specialties:
-Brand Identity Design
-Brand Management
-Brand Auditing
-Communication Strategy
-Product Strategy
-Social Media Management
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity design
- brand strategy
- logo design
Quincy
Abuja, Nigeria • $80 (USD) per hour
About Quincy
I'm a User Experience Designer and Graphic Designer in love with Design. Specialties - Icons, Logos and Wireframes
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Ilorin
BSc. information and Communication Sciences
2017
Skills
- brand design
- content creation
- logo design
- public speaking
- ux
lasisi sodiq
Abuja, Nigeria • $25 (USD) per hour
About lasisi sodiq
Product and Visual Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Umbron
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character illustration
- product design
- user experience (ux)