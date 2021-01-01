Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in İstanbul, Turkey for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in İstanbul, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Erdem Tonyalı

İstanbul

About Erdem Tonyalı

Brand Designer, Co-Founder @Creathive

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Creathive

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Erciyes University

    Bachelor Degree

    2015

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
Turgay Mutlay

İstanbul $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer & illustrator @ Freelance

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • communication designer
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • ui
  • visual design
Kemal Sanli

Istanbul $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • print design
creathive

Istanbul

About creathive

We are creative specialists working together as a multidisciplinary team on the ultimate user experience.

