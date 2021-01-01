Hire designers in Wellington

Viewing 11 out of 14 designers in Wellington available for hire

  • Kokopako

    Kokopako

    Wellington, NZ

    GIB20 Section branding interactivity illustration design grid type 3d ui website layout
    GIB20 Data illustration design animation grid type 3d ui website layout
    GIB20 Website illustration design animation grid type 3d ui website layout
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ramya Ravishankar

    Ramya Ravishankar

    Wellington, New Zealand

    Covid 19 Virus tracking app android app uplabs challenge android design uidesign ui southpawsketchtales design ux
    DailyUI #046 - Invoice dailyuichallenge southpawsketchtales webapp invoice figma uidesigner uidesign dailyui
    Parallax Effect 400 ui designer ux designer meaningful motion learn adobe xd interaction design user interface design ui design animation parallax effect adobe xd adobexd
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Flavia Rose

    Flavia Rose

    Wellington, New Zealand

    GurreyMoody logo explorations web app property typography logo identity branding concept branding brand design illustration brand identity brand
    GurreyMoody Brand Proposal typography document proposal identity logo vector branding concept branding brand identity brand design brand illustration
    Flavia Rose logo branding concept identity design identity brand identity flower pencil illustration logo design sketch brand design branding brand circle hand logo rose
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Katharine Hall

    Katharine Hall

    Wellington

    Your Way Your Life metaphors fun sketch illustrator ai branding workbook teens blackandwhite procreate design characterdesign illustration
    Anxiety Cat graphic design branding sketch procreate blackandwhite mentalhealth teenager childrens book design characterdesign illustration
    We Can Grown From This Pt.2 advertising poster procreate design characterdesign illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Danesh Silvam

    Danesh Silvam

    Wellington, New Zealand

    Lemon jungle sketches art patterns leaves leaf lemons lemonade lemon yellow potplants shapes drawing grid procreate simple green design illustration cute
    Indian Numerology Interactive hindu god gods grid character design interactive indian shapes design illustration numerology
    Kura the Kākāpō - Character Design new zealand vector character design procreate green cute shapes drawing illustration design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dominic Rogers

    Dominic Rogers

    Wellington, NZ

    Calendar app design ux ui
    RUN SMART - fitness app mockup design branding ux ui app
    Dashboard dashboard ux ui app
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Shay Grantham

    Shay Grantham

    Wellington, New Zealand

    Vero Insurance - home page visual design refresh design branding navigation layout uidesign visual design
    Vero Insurance - general claims visual design layout design branding uidesign visual design
    Vero Insurance - 2 panel selector UI Design branding flat illustration uidesign 2 panel selector
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Amanda Conlon

    Amanda Conlon

    Wellington, New Zealand

    Dry Spell plant care plant illustration plant app branding product design app design illustration ux ui figma
    Hello Dribbble! vector ui figma design hello dribbble first shot person girl illustration
    Bank 500 Error Page fintech error 500 error flat vector bank ui ux illustration figma design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Declan Podmore

    Declan Podmore

    Wellington, New Zealand

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Georgia Robertson

    Georgia Robertson

    Wellington

    Screen Shot 2020 09 14 at 2 52 25 PM minimal illustration socialmedia design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Archana Pradhan

    Archana Pradhan

    Wellington, New Zealand

    Webiyog icons ux logo icons figma vector web design icon design icon
    Landing page of a music website landing page design web design web ux logo design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

