Hire designers in Vinnytsya

  • Yuriy

    Yuriy

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    FileShare - Innovate Storage folders memory download share documents jpg mp3 files storage orange blue illustration app ux ui design figma
    Website for a SPA Salon design figma homepage treatment procedure healthcare health japan asia girl transparent background transparent cosmetology cosmetic skincare skin haircare spa
    Notorious Sounds — Music store homepage landing page typography design auto layout figma musicians musician store sing vocal disco dj gradient music store samples sample track
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Max Ekzarkho

    Max Ekzarkho

    Vinnytsia, Ukraine

    The concept of file attachments in chat app mobile ux ui simple clean message mode light dark attachment attach chat app concept
    DateOs - Calendar UI Kit days interface timeline time clean app figma year day week period schedule booking events ui calendar date picker date ui kit
    Evolution of buttons morph timeline change flat ux ui animation buttons evolution
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Anastasiia Ivashchuk

    Anastasiia Ivashchuk

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    Running School Dashboard ux design sport dashboard statistics jogging running sport service user profile dashboard
    Checkout mobile adaptation for men's sportswear online store adaptive design web designer sportswear sneakers checkout eshop ecommerce sport
    Angelina Jolie's Personal Website Concept actress red black personal website celebrity uxdesign uidesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kostiantyn Brazhyk

    Kostiantyn Brazhyk

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    Animation of my own logo designer sacred society logotype creative design vector animation motion graphic motion design logo
    Cartoon hipster bearded young man with coronavirus fever symptom motion design animation cartoon fever corona virus coronavirus covid covid-19
    Restaurant food service order on Mobile App. mobile app application food ordering app online restaurant online order
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alexander Mikolyuk

    Alexander Mikolyuk

    Ukraine Vinnytsia

    Landing page for online courses online courses design tilda
    Online marathon for visage beauty ux web tilda
    Bike shop bike store tilda ux web design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Michael Chervinchuck

    Michael Chervinchuck

    Vinnytsia, Ukraine

    DeCoin dark gambling coin circle after effects animaiton crypto design ui website minimal uiux clean
    Crypto Market - menu screen bitcoin orange tracking cryptocurrency crypto menu app ui uiux clean
    Crypto Market app tracking litecoin bitcoin market crypto app ui design uiux clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Antonina Posokhina

    Antonina Posokhina

    Ukraine, Vinnytsia

    Mobile App mobile design mobile app app profile uiux mobile ui mobile ux ui design
    Medical Appointment App booking medical care userinterface shedule appointment doctor appointment doctors mobile ui mobile app design medical app medical uiux ux ui design
    Design logo for the company ostride labs brand design pin ostride labs logodesign logotype cloud typography icon logo design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Любов Мельник

    Любов Мельник

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    Web page for photographer portfolio website ui web animation ux ui design design
    Floristic agency first screen design web ux ui design ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kostiantyn Rymar

    Kostiantyn Rymar

    Ukraine, Vinnytsia

    Oculus Quest 2 oculus design minimalism clean
    Sneaker Store shoes nike shoes shop store sneakers nike design clean ui typography minimalism
    Business Card Website minimalism clean website minimal design web ui typography
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Image Mir

    Image Mir

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    Hello Customer. Minimalist landing page значок логотип типография иллюстрация дизайн вектор брендинг профиль клиента
    People build a customer profile in a mobile application customer profile типография брендинг вектор логотип дизайн иллюстрация
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Anastasia Chernysh

    Anastasia Chernysh

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    UI /UX design for mobile Health and Fitness app mobile app fitness health sport modern mobile flat minimal app ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

