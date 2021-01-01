Hire designers in Vietnam

  • Yup Nguyen

    Yup Nguyen

    HCM, Vietnam

    Tour de Freelance - iconAnimation olympic tokyo olympic road bike cycling icon animation minimal icon character motion illustration after effects animation
    Curated - How it works micro-animation pin map check walkthrough onboarding ux icon animation shopping hand motion ui icon illustration after effects animation
    Promote 👨‍💻 motion empty state marketing social sharing promote share ui icon character illustration after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Oliver King

    Oliver King

    Viet Nam

    Weather 3D Icon ui logo design gif motion graphic illustration flat motion animation 2d iconanimation apple rain weather weathericon icon3d icondesign appdesign app icon
    Chubby Girl illustrator animator character characterdesign chubby videoexplainer explainer girl 3d motion graphic gif illustration flat motion animation 2d
    Dovetale Logo Animation icon set icon app logo animations flatstyle illustrator animator motion graphic illustration gif logo animation logo design 2d motion animation logo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Kenny Ho

    Kenny Ho

    Vietnam

    Recruit First Homepage agency motion graphics interactive fullscreen 3d landing wordpress creative animation
    Vectornator Homepage concept darkmode gradient glass vector illustration design art vector illustration creative landing animation
    Import/ Export feature - Vectornator redesign concept animation vector illustration vector art uidesign redesign vectornator landing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Laingockien 👨🏻‍💻

    Laingockien 👨🏻‍💻

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Cluse/Buy web design web ui navigation split screen splitscreen slide gallery dailyui grid ui hero header typo typography layout creative concept minimal ecommerce design ecommerce
    Ecommerce- Layout Concept design inspiration daily ui fashion shopping minimalist navigation scroll slide dailyui ecommerce typo ui hero header typography layout concept creative minimal gallery homepage
    Meditation mobile app design sleep gallery concept design minimalist purchase listen music mobile application relax meditation illustration ui hero header typography user interface concept mobile app minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ga Huy ▲

    Ga Huy ▲

    Vietnam

    UI Style Guide 🎨 layout app design apple dashboard ui vietnam crm ux design style guides dashboad style guide
    Report Responsive 📈 dashboard ui crm adaptive responsive design responsive mobile web graph dashboard mobile
    Dashboard Responsive 📱 graphs chart web apps web app ui design uxdesign vietnam iphone dashboard mobile web responsive
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Nguyen Nguyen

    Nguyen Nguyen

    HCMC, Vietnam

    Airplane - Loading animation(Freebie ) application design illustration vector json aep freebie iconanimation icons svg animation loading airplane motion ui 2d animation icon ux
    Service - Register - Trust ux application trust register service car vector ui svg svg animation 2d mograph illustration motion animation
    Ker: Logo animation illustration logodesign symbol ker vector design logo motion logo animation 2d mograph motion animation logo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Ha Duong

    Ha Duong

    Vietnam

    kim ji young illustration branding design archetype illustration character
    Alicia Keys character archetype design illustration
    Master brand format for GO.ON brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Moyo.

    Moyo.

    Sai Gon, Vietnam

    Skating Calhoun 3d illustrator 3d illustration cinema4d c4d 3d model skateboarding skate skating boy video 3d modeling animation 3d design illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
    Skateboarding Calhoun 3d cinema4d c4d skateboarding skate moyo 3d character modeling 3d modeling 3d model ui design illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
    Little Meimei saying Hi! 3d illustrator 3d plant 3d girl 3d little girl little girl 3d character 3d modeling 3d model design illustration agency illustrator clean krixi character design illustration character
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ben Tortorelli

    Ben Tortorelli

    HCMC, Viet Nam

    Goals & Habits App patterns cartoon slide cards iphone white modern clean ios app onboarding illustration discover walkthrough to-do programs template tasks task habits
    Become a mentor (concept) coaching coach minimal illustration app walkthrough charts video call onboarding splash stats call mentees mentee time modern chat mentorship mentoring mentor
    Smartwatch App - Light Mode ui app steps location calories heartbeat heart call chat messages light weather transfer lock screen time clock apple apple watch smartwatch ios
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nhat Huynh

    Nhat Huynh

    Vietnam

    GIRL texture illustrator character vector art illustration girl
    Digital Illustration art illustrator illustration girl
    Owl design character illustrator illustration owl
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tung Chi Vo

    Tung Chi Vo

    Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Job board - Build a resume ui vietnam upload photo description work build cv job layout dashboard app resume
    Vaccine appointment - Sign up - Telemedicin Mobile App ui design vietnam viet ios password map call online remote doctor app telemedicine
    Job board - Job search design senior layout filter dashboard admin search board job
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

