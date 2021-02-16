Hire designers in Louisville, KY

  • Jeremy Reiss

    Jeremy Reiss

    Louisville

    Product Illustrations illustrations product crew
    Louisville Zoo 50th Anniversary flamingo polar bear camel giraffe illustration animals zoo kentucky louisville
    Bang Bang Play & Force Out lightsaber star wars firecracker typography illustration slang baseball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tanner Wilcox

    Tanner Wilcox

    Louisville, Ky, United States

    GT Homepage update - 2019 homepage web wedding tie suit menswear fashion ecommerce conversion
    Invited member flow menswear fashion onboarding typography app web ux ui
    Tutoring app continued remote tutoring ios mobile on-demand app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Patrick Hill

    Patrick Hill

    Louisville, KY

    FitPro App ios app design product design 3d animation motion design ui design
    Form Components inputs forms ui animation ux design ui design design systems
    Brand Ambassadors front-end development ui animation motion design ui design web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Austin McKinney

    Austin McKinney

    Louisville, KY

    Winstead Slabs Website Preview sawmill saw woodworking natural organic dark grain texture grain lumber timber wood website design website
    The Pretty Brain health mental female women landingpage article blog brain ui
    Triangle Logo concept triangle icon line minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Higdon

    David Higdon

    Louisville, KY

    SPACE INVADER spaceinvaders atari psa safety covid19 coronavirus design type vector illustration
    Into the Wolf-Dark Shadows literature design book cover vector illustration
    "Bubble" logos design illustration icon branding vector logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Zach Stewart

    Zach Stewart

    Louisville, KY

    Wakers Mark Coffee Packaging identity design branding design black red identity logo brand design branding packaging design packaging design coffee
    Vote 2020 icon illustration typography vector design vote2020 vote
    Maker's Mark Mural spirits beverage san francisco los angeles new york illustration art direction designer murals mural design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Kat Flaherty

    Kat Flaherty

    Louisville, KY

    Heard — Logo Style Tile style pattern identity brand sketches vector illustration design logo branding
    ShieldMADE'n // Post-Her Fund mobile design web design web design vector ui mockup
    Access Impact Branding design vector logo branding webdesign web ui mockup
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Zach Nichols

    Zach Nichols

    Louisville, KY

    Nike shoe concept 1 product vector illustration illustrator procreate nike air shoes nike product design
    Aaron's Rebrand Advertising design rebrand advertisement branding advertising
    Treehouse Cans package design branding color font design packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Clint Martin

    Clint Martin

    Louisville

    Proposed logo for a bakery icon measuring spoons spoons logo bakery
    Logo concept for a landscaping materials company icon vector plants landscaping chevron tree logo
    75 Year Anniversary Logo logodesign typography icon year 75
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nicholas Sledge

    Nicholas Sledge

    Louisville, KY

    Beargrass Beard Co.
    Unbridled Bourbon Exploration bourbon branding art logo design
    Helix Labs Ad Concept logo design logos branding illustration flat typography minimal icon branding art logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Jan Michael Wallace II

    Jan Michael Wallace II

    Louisville, Kentucky, USA

    Digital Business Card vector design branding logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

