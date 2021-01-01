Hire designers in Guangzhou

Viewing 11 out of 55 designers in Guangzhou available for hire

  • Shane Joo

    Shane Joo

    guangzhou

    Album logo logo branding
    Halloween icon icon
    Recreation icon (3) ui icon
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • 王漫杰

    王漫杰

    Guangdong

    王子 插图
    好物商店2020年「双十一」活动会场主视觉 插图
    好物商店2020年「七夕情人节」活动会场主视觉 插图
    • Illustration
  • Jiaxin Z.

    Jiaxin Z.

    Guangzhou, China

    Explore icon style design logo design icon illustration app ui
    Online education interface icon design ux app ui
    Queble Music design icon ux app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Amelia Tse

    Amelia Tse

    Guangzhou

    Learning online plant ui book flat illustration study design illustration
    Operation H5 UI ui design illustration
    Daily Work illustration Animation work ui animation flat animation design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Chauncy Duan

    Chauncy Duan

    GuangZhou, China

    3D illustration cloud bigdata data visualization 3d art 3d ui design illustration
    Sign Up Page registration design signup ui web app design web design web sign up
    sunset sunset city octanerender c4d cinema4d render 3d art 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cathy0721

    Cathy0721

    GuangZhou，China

    Guide page
    Guide page illustration ui
    sweet wedding design ui illustration ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Gaiwen

    Gaiwen

    Guangzhou，China

    Data display system 应用 web ux design illustration 设计 ui
    Page exercises design app 设计 ui
    Visual Display Platform-01 应用 设计 ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kunta Ayubi

    Kunta Ayubi

    Guangzhou, China

    Calculator Neomorphy ux design ui design neomorphism dribbble figma dailyui ux ui ios app design android app design
    Hello Dribbble! blue web app dailyui 001 animation sign up dailyui ux android app design ui ios app design samsung
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • LiLei

    LiLei

    Guangzhou

    Recording application ux sketch ui design app
    Breakfast Shop shop breakfast sketch ux ui app design
    Looking for missing persons app sketch ux app ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Newen

    Newen

    china dongguan

    Small Yellow Dog 02 illustration dog
    Small Yellow Dog 01 ui插画 illustration state
    Gif design - Environmental recovery machine uidesign icon gif
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • UNIFORE

    UNIFORE

    Guangzhou, China

    Selling The Good Lab drawing orignal design illustration
    白露 illustration
    工作 illustration
    • Illustration

