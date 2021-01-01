Hire designers in Greece

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Ilias Sounas

    Ilias Sounas

    Athens, Greece

    :::Robot Virus::: lightsword sword computer space 80s arcade virus worm monster character illustration illustrat
    :::Bitcoin Fever::: character happy vector illustration characterdesign monster crypto bitcoin
    :::Fifa Games::: field ball europe cup soccer football character happy illustration
    • Illustration
  • Tasos Filippatos

    Tasos Filippatos

    Athens, Greece

    Swarm Media Slide Intro graphic design powerpoint slide industry music identity brand corporate
    Swarm Media Style Guide media industry music business corporate styleguide guidelines identity brand
    Swarm Media Pitch Deck identity brand corporate business design sound music presentation powerpoint slides deck pitch
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alexis Marcou

    Alexis Marcou

    Greece

    Owl 2021 mixedmedia digitalart watercolor adobe pencil drawing illustration animals animal
    Mustang Boss 302 markers pencil drawing illustraion caranddriver mustang
    ORIGIN adobe design pencil drawing illustration
    • Illustration
  • Christos

    Christos

    Athens, Greece

    figma freebie: Interactive UI elements collection mobile application user interface style buttons cta component resources app product design smart app smart home assistant audio slider knob freebie free figma
    figma gradient background visuals freebie cover art-direction product design vector tech colorful beam lighting ui background abstract lights free download backgrounds visuals freebie figma
    Smart building SaaS benefits illustrations product benefits features tech smart home development real estate product design saas startup smart building smarthome outlines brand logo data art direction branding vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Zachos Tsionas

    Zachos Tsionas

    Greece

    Fabulous Redbeard Pirate pirate photoshop procreate character design mobile game board game game digital art artwork illustration digital painting
    Sword material technique ui artwork digital art illustration digital painting game design game art game steel gold sword
    Pandemic coronavirus virus pandemic design painting digital art art artwork illustration digital painting
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Stefanos Veis

    Stefanos Veis

    Athens, Greece

    Souls & Seagulls character creature beer label logo beer flat graphic vector branding design illustration
    Man man bird vectorart vector digitalart graphicdesign design flat illustration portrait
    Creatures illustration creatures animals graphicdesign vector design flat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dimitris Chronopoulos

    Dimitris Chronopoulos

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Fashion blog home page blog fashion website design
    Syncing two staging enviroments concept microinteraction dashboard app adobe xd animation
    Website redesign for local farm farm meat redesign website website design redesign concept
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Iro Zag

    Iro Zag

    athens

    Proposals Comparison information visualization argumentation chart graph
    Plant Care App google lens scan flowers ui ux ui design mobile ui plants design ui icons illustrator
    taxi life logo identity branding logo illustrator
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Αθανασιος Κολλυρης

    Αθανασιος Κολλυρης

    Athens, Greece

    Σέ βλέπω - I can see you urban art street art photo retouching αθήνα wall design illustration φωτογραφία τέχνη δρόμου τοιχογραφία σχέδιο
    Οι γάτες και το ποντίκι - The cats and the mouse φωτογραφία athens photography photo retouching τέχνη δρόμου street art urban art storytelling αθήνα wall design illustration τοιχογραφία σχέδιο
    Έτοιμη για όλα - Ready for all athens photography photo retouching urban art street art wall design illustration storytelling αθήνα φωτογραφία τοιχογραφία τέχνη δρόμου σχέδιο
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Katia Tsikrikonaki

    Katia Tsikrikonaki

    Athens, Greece

    Useberry Icons illustration flat design icons icon design iconography icon set icon vector
    Educational e-book cover illustration book cover ebook cover educational flat design character vector illustration
    Couples Illustration Kit | Scene 3 home decor love couple character character design colourful flat design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carla Dominique

    Carla Dominique

    Athens, Greece

    Toggle Switch colors blue flat user inteface ui toggle button toggle switch interaction
    Time Tracking Dashboard time tracker time tracking bclok web app dashboard ui dashboad ui
    Confectionery Mobile App ui design flat mobile app mobile design mobile ui bakery confectionery brown
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

