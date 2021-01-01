Hire designers in Gdańsk

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 82 designers in Gdańsk available for hire

  • Joanna Nowak

    Joanna Nowak

    Gdańsk

    Arrival ✨ rusty stars sky stones spaceship space hills sand desert galaxy planet illustration
    Half asleep 👁 reflection polkadot shadows gradient socks sleep character eye illustration
    Disconnected 🐢 plug illustration macbook beanie character socks shadows outline turtle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michal Parulski

    Michal Parulski

    Gdańsk, Poland

    Cards - Dark UI ui ux calendar settings tasks notifications upload design system picker to do checklist share dashboard web app event input modal popup
    📅 Meeting Modal Creator schedule dark application productdesign interface color desktop popover modal popup creator dashboard date picker event reminder calendar meeting ux ui
    Cards - White UI popup modal slider input event app web dashboard share checklist to do picker design system upload notifications tasks settings calendar ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Pola Leszczyńska

    Pola Leszczyńska

    Gdańsk

    Personal Portfolio ✨ fashion design workinprogress portfolio website website women in illustration feminine editorial illustration editorial magazine illustration magazine design illustrations ui procreate illustration fashion illustration fashion portfolio
    📗Bookly animation 📗 design aftereffects principle trade sharing library book app ecommerce app mobile design mobile app userinterface ux ui mobile ui interaction animations animation books
    🏘️Real Estate - Dashboards broker real estate agent ux design ui design principle parallax listing web design renting buying house properties clean ui concept ux ui dashboad real estate animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Karol Podleśny

    Karol Podleśny

    Gdańsk, Poland

    Gravity UI - Experiment with Voice Assistant gif dots minimal voice assistant siri gravity playful
    Generate stickers using AI image recognition after effects snapchat tiktok social entertainment video recording image recognition deep learning
    AI Voice Assistant recorder music audio player after effects ux in motion siri voice assistant dark ui minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jakub Dobek

    Jakub Dobek

    Gdańsk, Poland

    Neighbourhood app- UI concept app ui ux mobile flat interface design concept clothes sell ecommerce mcommerce illustration
    TradeLock - Login process website design website ui typography tradelock landingpage illustration gradients design dashboard web branding
    TradeLock - Landing Page tradelock branding design dashboard gradients colors typography ui website design website landing page web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bartek Ćwikałowski

    Bartek Ćwikałowski

    Gdynia

    #1 practise shot - user profile phone illustration ill minimal ui ux profile mobile
    whisky illustration drawning packaging whiskey whisky
    Lido landingpage clean blue yellow food restaurant webdesign ux ui website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Agata Filipiuk

    Agata Filipiuk

    Sopot, Poland

    Portfolio page for Java Developer - Mobile onepage blackandwhite java portfolio page programmer developer mobile design landingpage design ui ux
    Portfolio page for Java Developer developer programmer light black white black projects portfolio design onepage landingpage design ui ux portfolio
    HR System - Projects view cards task tasks hr project projects system concept ui light uxui ux app webapp desktop design desktop
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Natalia Konkel

    Natalia Konkel

    Gdańsk, Poland

    Challenge 30/30 shop animation blog chocolate bar chocolate animated ui motion concept ui ui design daily challange challenge
    Challenge 29/30 web illustration girl coffee cafe star moon drawing grain texture vector illustration concept ui ui design daily challange challenge
    Challenge 28/30 brown fashion shop shop hat animated ui motion concept ecommerce ui ui design daily challange challenge
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Voilastudio

    Voilastudio

    Gdynia, Poland

    Virtus Logistics truck cars car lime blue logo branding design spedition transport logistics virtus
    Virtus Logistics transit transportation voila logo blue lime cars branding logistics virtus
    Virtus Logistics voila logo branding webesign ux ui web blue lime spedition transport logistics virtus
    No specialties listed
  • Tomek Zelmanski

    Tomek Zelmanski

    Gdansk, Poland

    M - Dashboard - Interactions app web app estate real graph microinteractions interactions dashboard wip web ui poland
    O - Client Onboarding poland call team onboarding screens onboarding ui onboarding calendar ux wip concept ui design ui
    O - Smart Business Cards - App card business cards business card ui mobile ui mobile app mobile app design app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Piotr Niedźwiecki

    Piotr Niedźwiecki

    Poland, Gdańsk

    Sunglasses Store. 3D User Flow Animation. design flow animation store shop ecommerce uxui ux 3d
    Yoga app - practice at night ui mode night draw illustration ux app mobile
    Inteligent assistant for Business owners ux design mobile ui management budget shops restaurant
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.