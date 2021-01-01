Hire designers in Bratislava

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 38 designers in Bratislava available for hire

  • Martin Maderic

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    SkipCash wireframe ux design ui design cashback bill split finance services bank app mobile app payment money finance uidesign uiux ui ux
    SkipCash ux iu uiux uidesign finance money payment mobile app app bank finance services split cashback ui design ux design
    SkipCash ui ux uidesign uxdesign app mobile app finance cashback split finance services bank payment money card icon saving analytics credit card interface ui kit
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Radovan Tucek

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    Fashion E-commerce App clothes e-commerce app e-commerce outfit shopping fashiom brand fashion app ecommerce clothing fashion minimal simple design mobile app mobile clean ux ui
    Travel Landing Page travel agency booking travel trip tourism vacation journey adventure landing page homepage website web minimal simple design clean ux ui
    Job Finder App clean ui mobile ui job hiring job board job listing job finder job application jobs concept minimal simple design mobile app mobile app clean ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Martin Mroč

    Bratislava

    Reach.live Video call meet google meet whereby meeting video call video
    Reach.live Design System atomic design ui kit design system library figma components component dashboard impressions reach
    Reach.live dashboard earnings 3d effect schedule video call sofia pro platform lifestyle events event reach dashboard calling app conference video live
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Timea Lipcikova

    Bratislava

    Voyage Branding poster icons adventure travel app ux branding ui logo digital beautiful minimal design simple
    ROOTS - Brand Identity mockup product beauty modern simplicity simple basic minimalistic hair hair product brand indentity packaging typography branding logo design graphic design
    E, F, G #36daysoftype procreate digital minimal design 36daysoftype2021 36daysoftype-g 36daysoftype-f 36daysoftype-e 36days-adobe 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype nature illustration dailychallenge alphabet typography type flowers garden challenge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Patrik Michalicka

    Bratislava, London, New York, Copenhagen, Berlin, Hong Kong

    Local tournaments / Mobile app sport app event app event tickets events places mobile application mobile apps mobile app design mobile tournaments league tournament sports sport mobile app app design ui ux
    PbA / Powered by Action / User profile application non-profit nonprofit ngo editing edit edit profile profile design profile user profile user mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile app design app ui ux
    PbA / Powered by Action / Communities non profit non-profit nonprofit chat sort by sorting invite folders folder community app community mobile app design mobile ui mobile design mobile app mobile ux design ui design ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Stano Bagin

    Slovakia, Trnava

    School App - Analytics minimal app screen online school students education app comparison semester application mobile app iphone ui charts class rank goals grades rating shool analytics
    Wizard Template app webapp design android app samsung galaxy machine robots state ready to run ui ux figma design screen design tablet app pallet layers box pattern palletize robotics robot
    Simple Landing Page promo e-shop clothes eshop simple clean interface product type materials desktop design search landing page design web design wood ethical business recycled retailer ecommerce design stories items brands simple
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tomas Zubrik

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    Bose Headphones App landing page mobile application design mobile ui animation mobile ui after effects mobile app design mobile app animation headphones ecommerce app bose mobile application tomas zubrik tomweb figma design
    Headphones product page and mobile app figma design figma bose waves black web design website landing page mobile app product page tomweb tomas zubrik landingpage headphones
    Real estate website light blue tomweb tomaszubrik realestate real estate style guide styleguide
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jozef Mak

    Trnava, Slovakia

    POI Pinner App Icon construction ios logo iphone process construction ios app design point location red icon app icon app pin
    App Icon construction process design process guidlines icon design icon grid iphone drinking water drop icon app structure grid composition logo construction construction app icon
    App search fluid transition app icon motion animation design white space travel bold typography ui liquid fluid transition icon safety drinking search water iphone ios app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Milica Gubecka

    Bratislava

    Pet Shop modern minimal brand identity development branding web ui design
    Alba Compliance - Website Redesign development developement minimal brand identity branding web ui design
    Hoozin Software - Website Redesign branding modern development web ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ksenia Loginovskikh

    Bratislava

    Hi quote 365daysoftype gradient 3d branding logo web ux ui typography lettering design vector illustration
    You can do it 3d lettering 36daysoftype gradient tube 3d branding logo minimal web ux ui typography lettering design vector
    Abstract digital marblied pattern fluid background art wave pattern blue marbled marble abstract
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Vladi Zahorakova

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    Klara | Brand Identity augmented reality logo augmented reality brand ar logo visual design visual identity minimal logo design logo identity design identitydesign identity branding identity design corporate identity clean branding design branding brand identity
    Teemea | Brand Identity design identitydesign mockup minimal logo design logodesign identity branding identity design icon clean symbol visual identity logo identity corporate identity branding design branding brand identity
    Apple Watch | Parking Prolongation App uidesigns app design parking prolongation parking app parking app animation ui animation watch smartwatch app uidesign design smartwatch apple watch apple ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

