Hire designers in Birmingham Al Al

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 24 designers in Birmingham Al Al available for hire

  • Josh Carnley

    Josh Carnley

    Birmingham, AL

    Highlands Smokehouse - Signage alabama typography branding logo
    Golden Eagle - Brand Identity lettering alabama illustration eagle logo branding
    Plaza Bar & Lounge vintage signage logodesign alabama plaza
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ryan Harrison

    Ryan Harrison

    Birmingham, AL

    Ala. Parks 2009 type badges parks
    H. Bond Pipes south alabama tobacco pipes brand mark symbol logo
    Jones Valley Fabrication sparks crown industrial logo mark symbol fabrication alabama industrial
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Jake Taylor

    Jake Taylor

    Birmingham, AL

    No Place Like Home mcbeardish kinetic daily experimental oz spiral typography text type design logo motion graphics after effects animation
    tiny tuts ep.2 // project file motiongraphics motion mcbeardish design text typography project file type 2d 3d logo motion graphics after effects animation
    Text Experiments poster type design type typogaphy 3d text 3d text logo motion graphics after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • 𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶

    𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶

    Birmingham Alabama

    Sonder typeface font typography type logo branding lettering
    Kinder logo branding typography high contrast typeface serif font serif leterring
    The Monarch Roasting Co. typedesign sans serif serif stencil type design typeface handlettering typography font type logo branding lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Robby Trione

    Robby Trione

    Birmingham, AL

    Seagull seagull daily drawing alabama illustration sketch
    Baby Yoda playing a ukulele ukulele baby yoda daily drawing alabama illustration sketch
    Pug pug alabama daily drawing illustration sketch
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UX Design / Research
  • Angelica Lyublinskaya

    Angelica Lyublinskaya

    Birmingham, AL

    Saturdays in the Garden - Collateral - Tshirt - BBG tshirt retro tshirt retro design retro old cartoon logo brand branding design
    Saturdays in the Garden - Collateral - T-shirt - BBG retro tshirt tshirt retro logo old cartoon vector illustration brand branding design
    Saturdays in the Garden - Poster - BBG retro poster retro old cartoon poster design illustration vector brand branding design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lindsey Drennan

    Lindsey Drennan

    Birmingham, AL

    Admiral Movers Business Card typography design rebrand branding business cards
    Waypoint Investments branding logo design logo
    Move & Store Brand Refresh logo branding logo design logo redesign rebrand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Josh Gilmer

    Josh Gilmer

    Birmingham, AL

    Hollander circle golden ratio illustration fibonacci design branding brand development brand identity logo
    Envelop air paper illustration design branding brand development brand identity logo
    Helm Logo minimalistic minimalist minimal design branding brand development brand identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Cameron Morris

    Cameron Morris

    Birmingham, AL

    1990's Brand Identity movement motion graphic 3d art motiongraphics animation design 1990s 3d artist 3d modeling
    Happy Fall! motiongraphics animation 3d modeling 3d art
    Stripes for '98 design 3d modeling 3d artist 3d art 1990s
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Ben Alsobrook

    Ben Alsobrook

    Birmingham, Alabama

    Loom (Plantation Patterns rebrand) mockup blender3d blender redesign rebranding branding business card typography vector logo design
    Graveyard design lowpoly illustration blender3dart blender3d blender
    Punk House lowpoly blender3dart illustration blender blender3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Finn Jasele

    Finn Jasele

    Birmingham, AL

    Should I Date Them Alexa Skill amazon dating app audio skill voicedesign voice game dating alexa alexaskill
    The Finn Mindset Alexa Skill voice voiceapp alexaskill alexa vui app design
    Alexa Self Confidence Improvement Skill voice app vui alexaskill alexa
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.