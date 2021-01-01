Hire designers in Amman

Viewing 11 out of 43 designers in Amman available for hire

  • tariq yosef

    tariq yosef

    jordan - amman

    Mezan logotype illustration tyography typedesign typography
    mezan design studio coming soon options branding brand identity logo proposal brand studio
    Poster G01 lighting 3d cinema4d poster design poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rana Obaid

    Rana Obaid

    Amman, Jordan

    Blog illustration - The Business Intelligence Project Brief business proposal cartoon blog cover tables systems dashboard sql database blog artwork data visualization cloud project brief data modeling analysts business vector illustration
    eLearning course design diversity stock photography people prototype figma design user interaction menu design blue and yellow typography online credit credits certification online school learning interaction web design branding online course elearning figma
    Blog image (style exploration) - What is advanced analytics? line work black and white idea pattern matching forecasting data modeling business machine learning blog illustration blog image isometric data advanced analytics ai automl bi analytics graph
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nour Al-Qawasmeh

    Nour Al-Qawasmeh

    Amman, Jordan

    Display Ads bannerads teeth googleads digital digitalads advertisements displayads vector ad ads dental aligners advertisement design branding
    Emojis / Character design characterdesign advertisement illustration vector arab characters character stickers emojis
    Instgram Ads facebook instagram confetti middleeast gif teeth aligners braces socialmedia dental ad ads vector illustration advertisement arab design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sultan Shalakhti

    Sultan Shalakhti

    Amman

    Safespace - Qatar webdesign abstract branding ux
    Coursat - كورسات branding website ux
    eMORASALAT - MOJ user experience typography abstract ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Yazan Obeidat

    Yazan Obeidat

    Amman, Jordan

    Avec logo navigation typography dark green a logo letter a branding logo travel
    Self-portrait design vector selfie self selfportrait art illustrator illustraion self-portrait
    Sabbar illustrations illustration art illustrations
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Equinox

    Equinox

    Amman, Jordan

    Cloud IT 3d illustration web illustration ui c4d web illustration landing page 3d illustration blender 3d
    DeFi Dashboard pixel ascii code terminal cli dashboad retro ethereum bitcoin crypto exchange crypto finance fintech blockchain defi
    project managment 3d UI 3d art c4dart 3d web illustration clean web website illustration ui c4d web illustration landing page blender 3d 3d illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mohammed Rabay'a

    Mohammed Rabay'a

    Amman, Jordan

    Tiger Mask anime manga minimal flat motivation mask tiger typography illustration arabic vector design
    Regular Blood Sugar Test medicine medical healthcare blood donation glucose sugar diabetes blood test minimal design icon illustration flat vector
    Let it go logo vector minimal animation typography illustration flat design arabic motivation anxiety mental health support depression
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Montser M Tomiza

    Montser M Tomiza

    Amman, Jordan

    Kit App analysis notfications analytics dashboard wireframe prototype mobile app analytic تطبيقات ذكية تطبيق visual design live chat system app analytics chart application uiux report app finance analyti app
    Apple Watch, Calling App app design live chat uiux chatting app visual design smartwatch huawei watch branding watch design apple watch mockup calling app video watch weather watch watch apple watch design
    Mobile Video Calling App vector system app visual design illustration branding app volume branding app design visual app call app live chat video music app audio app voice app chatting app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Akram Khalil

    Akram Khalil

    Amman, Jordan

    Donation App during Coronavirus Period mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui ux user experience user interface branding dribbble uiux ui design design ui adobe xd
    Pool Service Landing Page mobile adobe xd illustration uiux uidesign user interface user experience ui design typography web dribbble design clean landing page ux ui web design webdesign website landing
    Bank App - UI/UX Design bank adobe xd uiux uidesign user interface user experience ui design typography minimal dribbble design clean app design ux ui interface app mobile app design mobile app mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Moe Barroq

    Moe Barroq

    Amman

    Youth Leadership program brochure editorial design creative sport graphic branding youth design art direction concept creative direction
    Youth Leadership program brochure editorial design sport graphic youth design art direction concept creative direction
    Youth Leadership program brochure editorial design graphic youth design art direction concept creative direction
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Terkwaz Business Solutions

    Terkwaz Business Solutions

    Amman, Jordan

    Woodly furniture app branding logo illustration responsive uidesign ui design design ux ui ux ui
    AVVA app ux design ux ui mobile ui mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ios branding logo app responsive design responsive uidesign ui design design ux ui ux ui
    Local 935 tablet app ux design ux ui uiux logo ipad tablet app uidesign ui design design ux ui ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

