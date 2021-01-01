Hire full-time designers in Varna

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 24 full-time designers in Varna available for hire

  • Ilarion Ananiev Graphic Design & Illustration

    Varna | Bulgaria

    DESIGN TO THE MX logo type 2.5d illustration simple shape mark simple letters illustration family selection branding style guide bright exploration visual brand vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon
    Dribbble Ice Cream Charm Concept by Ilarion Ananiev ilarionananiev ilarion ananiev logo type 2.5d illustration color combinations font simple shape mark simple letters illustration vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon
    Design For Good Face Mask Challenge isometric shape mark color combinations font simple shape mark simple letters illustration family selection branding style guide bright vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon exploration visual brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Tsvetelina Stoynova

    Varna, Bulgaria

    CitySpa Center pool city waterlilly spacenter hotel landingpage ui spa
    Happy spooky eve halloween bat skull illustration spiders potion spooky halloween2020
    Watch it burn chill pop corn texture drawing summer girly girl character urban girl illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ivan Dimitrov

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Logo for property investments business logoicon real estate vibrant colors logo design icon identity brand property investment house logo place r logo logo
    Logo for fitness app s logo fitness logo fitness app clean corporate visual design concept icon typography brand identity branding logo
    Caf2Code logo coffee grain code coffee corporate visual design concept clean graphic design icon brand identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Slavena Koleva

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Explore Space landing page user interface design 3d modeling illustration ux ui mock up ui design ui
    Online Banking ux ui design fintech app fintech banking app banking ux ui mock up ui
    Italian Governative Cashback Initiative cashback payment ui design ux ui design landing page design illustration ux ui webdesign landing page design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mihaela Avramova

    Varna, Bulgaria

    You Are Art. | Poster minimal illustration graphicdesign graphic design flat design clean art abstraction abstract art abstract poster art poster blue and white blueprint blue liquify liquids liquid
    Business Card typographic typogaphy design art bussines card businesscard design card
    SHOES / FASHION / Landing page landing design landing page design shoes landingpage landing daily ui ux design dailyui uidesign ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ivan Nikolow

    Varna, Bulgaria

    RB Rare Beam Logo Design Concept vintage lettering logo lettering b r illustrator ux ui logo mark symbol identity logotype design monogram design branding illustration typography monogram logo monogram
    Legit Sign Icons Design Concept sketch sign legit branding uiux ux ui design productdesign product design digital document documents icons design icon design icons icon personal business figma
    Coinbase Redesign Concept Design + App Icon stocks uiux product design icon ux ui typography branding illustrator coin logo crypto logo crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet logo crypto coins c coinbase coin
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Denislav Jeliazkov

    Burgas, Bulgaria

    UI Learn Landing Page freebie prototype ios mobile app web ux ui design course free
    Meeting Notes App simple clean principle minimal ios sketch app design ux ui
    Find Experts Near You - Market Spy user interface ui design clean principle minimal sketch app design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Emiliya

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Banking app concept expenses statistics bankingapp card banking ux clean ui app mobile ui minimal ui design
    Make a change ecosystem ocean menu fishing shark change poster design poster typography ux vector illustration clean ui mobile ui minimal flat design ui
    Beauty app concept log in screen bold color color beauty clean ui icon mobile ui minimal flat branding app ui design concept
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ves

    Bulgaria, Varna

    Sculpture concept texture 3drendering sculpture 3d art 3d
    Fire pit fire pit fire metal 3drendering 3d art 3d
    Contact sci-fi 3drendering geometry 3d art 3d
    • Product Design
  • Dorina Boneva

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Face mask challenge by Dorina mask design for good coronavirus covid19 covid-19 together stronger challenge merch face mask digital art design
    Summer sunset stylized palmtree sea illustration illustrator island landscape summer
    Snowfall snowscape winterscape snowfall snow winter concept art digital painting digital art illustraion concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Antoniya Koleva

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Harvest- Illustration for Agricutural company packaging design advertising campaign agricultural branding nature design vector print illustration
    Speculum sine macula art green adobe illustrator adobe photoshop digital illustration digital art girl character pattern vector print illustration
    The Bull And The Goats. Illustration draw bull goat print tales nature illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

