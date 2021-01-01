Hire full-time designers in Ulaanbaatar

Viewing 11 out of 20 full-time designers in Ulaanbaatar available for hire

  • Batzorig

    Batzorig

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

    Writing character illustration inspired book writing man flat vector illustration character design character 2d illustration
    Reading Newspaper newspaper reading man flat vector illustration character design character 2d illustration
    Doctor at Work medic medical healthcare doctor flat vector illustration character design character 2d illustration
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • SixtyFire

    SixtyFire

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Quarantine Illustration 4 - Football player sport field training running flat illustration athlete ball soccer football
    Quarantine Illustration 3 - Guitarist music plant outdoor tree tree bark character nature acoustic guitarist guitar
    Quarantine Illustration 2 iwatch earpods macbookpro illustration pencil keyboard coffee ipadpro ipad iphone desk
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Uranbold Nergui

    Uranbold Nergui

    Ulaanbaatar

    AI Lung Project medical design dashboard sync medical app medical gradient ui design webdesign web design
    Chest AI Dashboard Design uidesign webdesign medical design radiologist radiology ui dashboard design dashboard app dashboard dashboard ui
    Цагаан хувилбар гаргаж орууллаа trend tsonjin sukhbaatar contest mongolia ulaanbaatar illustration web design clean
    • Leadership
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • leoxid

    leoxid

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Numur application - Fast, easy, flexible figma application uxdesign ui
    Concept icon redesign (17 icons download) figma application concept design concept icons
    LuxuryDrinks - UI/UX ux design uidesign ui design ux design figma application design application uxdesign ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Shmithz

    Shmithz

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    336 Meet 36daysoftype 336 meet 336 3d type 3d logo icon mongolia
    BMQ marvelouse web minimal ui ux typography design vector icon mongolia
    Traditional Ornament logo ulzii khee ornament logodesign branding icon illustration logo design mongolia
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Khangai

    Khangai

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Pickup-only coffee shop app mobile app coffee ux ui figma ulaanbaatar mongolia
    Project Management Panel | designers project management mongolia ux ui adobe xd
    Research faculty dashboard mongolia dashboad ux ui adobe xd
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Temuulen Enkhtuvshin

    Temuulen Enkhtuvshin

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Daily challange valorant vector design
    Coupon Design minimal icon branding logo design
    Glass Card figmadesign cards ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tuguldur ERDENE

    Tuguldur ERDENE

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    The Nova - Intro logo design concept black green logo logotype logo design nova animated type animated logo
    The Nova - Education and Scholarship Platform educational platform design education logo education app education logotype identity green design green logo green icon design logo mark logo design logo
    Casa Arte - Logo Rebranding logotype logo refresh green red blue change background changes redesign logodesign rebranding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • bilguun munkhbat

    bilguun munkhbat

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    E-commerce shop concept | Daily UI challenge flat icon ui typography dailyuichallenge dailyui app ux minimal design
    Flash message | Daily UI challenge flashmessage message dailyui dailyuichallenge cute minimal vector app illustration design
    Music App Concept | Daily UI challenge ui ux minimal website typography musician music musicapp app illustration design dailyuichallenge dailyui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Khosbayar Zolboo

    Khosbayar Zolboo

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Dashboard design design startup venture capital webdesign web platform illustration layout homepage home minimal uxui ui dashboard
    Company profile pied piper layout minimal ui ux profile company profile
    Sign up page dark mode exploration sign up form login register sign up sign in ui ux minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Byambasuren

    Byambasuren

    Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Story Card Design - Steve Jobs Article steve jobs story read square black article content card blog
    Story Card Design - WIP project sneak peak content read storytelling tesla facebook blog grid card story bymbasuren
    Search And Filter Exploration exploration filter search screen mockup iphone mobile app ios
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

