Hire full-time designers in Tulsa, OK

  • Hayden Walker

    Hayden Walker

    Tulsa, Ok

    Food Icons illustration icon geometry line seafood meat burger pizza ramen crab cow grocery
    Drinks icon geometry line illustration spirits wine beer
    Trouvaille Brewing branding animal logo icon illustration craft beer beer brewing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kevan Gerdes

    Kevan Gerdes

    Tulsa, Oklahoma

    Seismic Fishing Products packaging design packaging bait fish holographic foil holographic foil stamp foil symbol s mark vector fishing branding icon design badge vintage logo type
    Seismic Fishing Marks fish shirt apparel retro hooks hook bass vector fishing typography branding icon design badge logo type
    Seismic Fishing Logos space hook fish bass fishing holographic foil holographic foil foil stamp mark vector fishing branding design icon badge logo type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Russell Wadlin

    Russell Wadlin

    Tulsa, OK

    Seeke Creative pattern pattern wolf oklahoma tulsa retro design identity content corporate rebrand brand logo
    Seeke Creative logo and flash sheet flash wolf oklahoma tulsa retro design identity content corporate rebrand brand logo
    Seeke Creative logo design wolf oklahoma tulsa retro design identity content corporate rebrand brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jordan Hunter

    Jordan Hunter

    Tulsa, Oklahoma

    Textual brand branding web app tulsa oklahoma clean ux ui design
    Textual tech startup product design illustration web tulsa oklahoma clean ux ui design
    IT Site oklahoma wireframe site one page homepage website tech visual design freelancer freelance web brand tulsa clean ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bahare Jafari

    Bahare Jafari

    Universe

    Creative website ui typography branding design website illustrator uidesign adobe xd uxui ux ui uiux
    Landing page landingpage landing web webdesign website uxui typography branding ios adobe xd application ux ui uiux illustration
    Redesign application design figma adobexd illustrator uiux userexperience uxui userinterface ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nate Fenimore

    Nate Fenimore

    Tulsa, OK

    i scream vector art experiment illustration design
    gauge gains chris gaines sick gains icon circle illustration design
    mountain-top illustration circle laptop sun mountain icon design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Wes Rowell

    Wes Rowell

    Tulsa, OK

    Day 5
    Day 4
    Day 3
    • Illustration
  • Trae

    Trae

    Tulsa, OK

    Touchdown character touchdown football animation illustration motion design motion graphics illustrator after effects
    Shalamayne stormwind anduin fantasy blade gem shalamayne sword world of warcraft wow illustration illustrator
    Slidin' into your dms hipster beard illustration animation motion design illustrator motion graphics after effects
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alec Vennerholm

    Alec Vennerholm

    Tulsa, OK

    Packaging Design Iconography icons packaging icons iconset symbols packaging design icon set iconography
    Labor Day Sale stars and stripes stars usa campaign sale laborday
    King City Church crown church branding identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Ibukun Tunde

    Ibukun Tunde

    Universe

    Romantic Date Planning App product design figmadesign illustrations figmaafrica uidesign comics typogaphy colorful colours
    Eco-Friendly Landing page plants green typography retro beauty product climate change eco-friendly landingpage webdesign
    Celebrity Page magazine button landing page ux webdesign typography layout exploration layoutdesign
    • Product Design
  • Brad Eaton – eaton motion design

    Brad Eaton – eaton motion design

    Tulsa, OK

    TDW Pipeline Logo Reveal aftereffects logoanimation animation motiongraphics logo design motion graphics motion mograph
    Oz Cycling Tours Logo graphic design branding logo design
    Cute Character in Motion character tool after effects character rigging character character animation illustrationformotion motiongraphics illustration motion motion graphics mograph
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

