Hire full-time designers in Torino

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 52 full-time designers in Torino available for hire

  • Carlo Teofilo

    Carlo Teofilo

    Turin, Italy

    Keyframing screen texture atomic age shine ui computer retro animation motion loop gif
    Fortune Magazine 1953 1950s
    Ramon character animation animation loop gif
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rashni Parichha

    Rashni Parichha

    Turin, Italy

    Secret Santa Application Concept ux design transaction colours application interaction design celebration gift portal sketch design system figma ecommerce minimal new year holiday season christmas uiux ui design interface
    New Year Design Resolution | Dribbble Weekly Warmup design challenge happy new year 2021 happy new year 2021 designs to do list personal goals flat design self improvement design app user interface ui minimal illustration dribbble dribbble weekly warmup newyearresolution 3d art design
    Happy new year 2021! welcome screen celebration banner 2021 2020 shapes animation 2d dominos calendar microinteraction motion graphics gradient confetti geometrical shapes gif happy new year animation ux ui design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jessica Salvi

    Jessica Salvi

    Turin, Italy

    Personal website projects portfolio design portfolio html css html web web design ui ux website
    Postcards from Mexico #3 colors wall luis barragan barragan mexican architecture mexico architectural architecture cinema4d 3d render c4d
    Postcards from Mexico #2 wall mexican architecture mexico luis barragan concrete colors barragan achitectural architecture cinema4d 3d render c4d
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Fabrizio Garda

    Fabrizio Garda

    Turin, Italy

    Pesto on the watch rasterillustration procreate brushes procreate app catillustration cat procreate illustration art digital art 2d illustration
    Galli portraits procreateapp procreate art procreate illustration art digital art 2d illustration
    Giulia procreate art procreate app procreate illustration art digital art 2d illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nicolò Mosca

    Nicolò Mosca

    Turin, Italy

    No mask no party mask facemask face challenge
    1 Dribbble invite Giveaway invitations dribbble invitations invitation invite giveaway dribbble invitation dribbble dribbble invite
    404 – Daily UI 008 web app web ux ui daily ui macbook sports sport 404 ipad ios e-learning dailyuichallenge dailyui 008 008 dailyui
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Lorena

    Lorena

    Torino

    Ghost Girl photoshop art ghost illustration digital drawing
    Waiting for Christmas
    Miriam's Portrait design portrait inspiration procreateapp picturebook ipadpro illustration digital drawing childrens illustration applepencil
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • DaveDS

    DaveDS

    Turin, Italy

    App for Pet Lovers designflows design ux uidesign ui dog cat pets
    Hello Dribbble! user interface web design webdesign home page landingpage home air jordan nike sneaker shoes uidesign uxdesign ui ux ui ux hellodribbble hello dribble debutshot debute debut
    Nivea - Home Page cream beauty home uidesign uxui ux visual design typography ui cards cosmetics homepage design homepage website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Alessandro Risso

    Alessandro Risso

    Acqui Terme

    Personal Portfolio 2021 ui ux web design figma portfolio fashion clean minimal
    Tagliatore microinteraction interaction elegance typo gt sectra minimal website minimal clean fall winter spring summer collection fashion website fashion brand made in italy fashion brans
    Pyttaia minimal brand minimalist minimalistic minimalism clean ui fullscreen ecommerce split ecommerce ux ui minimal design clean design web design design clean minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alexandro Bonifacio

    Alexandro Bonifacio

    Turin

    Landing Page for a Travel Website • UI Elements webdesign website design web design website landingpage travelling travel landing page design landing page landing desktop ux design ux ui design ui
    Animation for a Landing for a Travel Website travelling travel landingpage landing page design landing page landing desktop website website design web design animation ux design ux ui design ui
    Clothing Shop Website UI Design website ui ux webdesign web ui website concept clothing desktop website design website design ux design ux ui design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Martina

    Martina

    Turin, Italy

    Amusement Park - Logo Design prompt47 warmup dribbbleweeklywarmup illustration graphicdesign logos logo amusementpark
    PetCare App - UI Design competition appdesigner pet design uiux app uidesign appdesign
    Detailed "A" letter - Hand lettering calligraphy and lettering artist lettering typography typo alphabet handlettering handletter calligraphy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lidia Pascariu

    Lidia Pascariu

    Turin, Italy

    Chaos is a ladder poster branding composition background artwork designer editorial manipulation design cover art book cover typography typography art poster a day poster art poster design advertising photoshop
    Greenhouse poster branding composition background artwork designer editorial manipulation design cover art book cover typography typography art poster a day poster art poster design advertising photoshop
    Maneskin - Teatro d'Ira poster branding composition background artwork designer editorial manipulation design cover art book cover typography typography art poster a day poster art poster design advertising photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.