Hire full-time designers in Tbilisi

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 192 full-time designers in Tbilisi available for hire

  • Nick Kumbari

    Tbilisi

    Seraphim pattern eyes blend gradient gradients graphic design design simple mark illustration eye
    All eyes on you 👁 adobe eyes eye simple mark illustration
    Blooming Bear symbol animal gradient illustrations illustration bear
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ana Miminoshvili

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    The New York Times - At Home Cover leaves leaf flower flowers spring face portrait floral texture anano illustration
    The New York times - Book Review glass book thrille taxidermy bird thenewyorktimes editorial hummingbird skull illustration
    Miscellaneous 2020 dog project play miscellaneous behance balls doggo texture illustration anano
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Giorgi Gelbakhiani

    Tbilisi

    Floral yohji fashion animation flowers minimalistic
    Godfish white ui ux illustration graphic design gradient minimalistic
    kumbaya graphic design logo ui web design minimalistic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ekaterine Rogava

    Tbilisi,Georgia

    3xhibition branding graphic design illustration ux animation design colour palette typography art music ui motion motion graphics web website web design
    Your Watchlist branding graphic design illustration colour palette ui design typography film website web design
    Movie App illustration colour palette typography film ui design uidesign ui ux webdesign mobile app mobile app design mobile design mobile ui design ui website ux web design mobile
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nicholas.design

    Tbilisi

    Sidebar Menu UI - Tutorial branding ux design web ux inspiration design app app design app ui web ui responsive side navigation navigation menu ui menu side menu sidebar ui design ui
    Tiktok Redesign Timelapse app ui app design app tiktok design tiktok redesign tiktok branding logo illustration ux design ux ui design inspiration design ui
    Roomsy UI booking.com bookings booking system book booking app booking interaction brand web design ux design web ux ui design inspiration design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Atuka

    Georgia, Tbilisi

    Face Recognize Tool - Interaction mobile ios verify animation interation ux minimal app tool onboarding verifiation id faceid recognize face
    ARS ⚡️Shopping with your character 3d ecommerce design shopping character georgia tbilisi hero onepage micro motion transition ux minimal animation web ui moodboard
    Parallel - Animation Concept water location film landing motion mobile animation ui web
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • tokitoshi

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    shoppa — Shopping web app store video call group online layout interaction interface design application web webapp animation motion minimal call video ui ux shopping
    MOON — Streaming Platform player tv streaming movie series platform motion animated website minimal typography interaction ux ui layout interface design
    BRUÁ — Website motion shop store jewelry web animated website minimal typography interaction ui ux layout interface graphic design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Luka Bliadze

    Tbilisi

    Wind On Wind logo branding figma colors ecommerce animation ui ux minimal fashion design
    Wind On Wind shop identity editorial branding figma colors animation ui ux fashion design ecommerce
    Wind On Wind identity branding brand figma colors transition ecommerce animation ui ux fashion minimal design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • nikusha ugrekhelidze

    Tbilisi , Georgia

    Typographic Compositions shapes geometric abstract minimal minimalistic layout graphic print poster animation typography branding negative space vector flat design 2d
    Evident (Steps+E ) monogram letter alphabet typography graphic digital e branding minimalistic icon logotype logo negative space vector flat design 2d stair steps event
    D Letterform letterform letters monogram font type typography branding minimalistic icon logotype logo negative space vector flat design 2d lines boost letter d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Eldar Khalibauri

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    D Team web illustration burger menu ux ui interaction web waterpolo
    Not Fog air globe car web illustration environment fog earth polution ui illustration
    Secure Space sofa comfy dome craft illustration secure
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • mariam pirtskhelani

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    golden fish-lamp light ocean aqvarius aquarium fish lamp golden fish 2d illustration design vector graphic
    the village post mark post card photo pink farm clouds corn country city graphic vector flat 2d illustration graphic design village
    spring sketch farm happy day impressionism golden hour pink shade sunset sunny nature 2d vector graphic design illustration pastel color house village spring
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

