Hire full-time designers in Singapore

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Yegor Trukhin

    Singapore

    Virtual Ride cycling cards virtual controls progress online session device electric ride clinic doctor healthcare health
    Dark Mode healthcare health bluetooth progress indicator dark mode sport device medical
    Patients List healthcare session actions notes list ipad doctor device rehabilitation rehab medical clinic
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bady

    Singapore

    2021 blender3d typography blender b3d 2021
    Spring circle design minimal gradient spiral spring modelling 3d
    Pixel Node Geometry geometry motion ipad
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Blue

    Singapore

    Predict 2020 big face portrait predict colorful design logo data travel plane girl ui product illustration
    Capricornus boy girl protect blue and yellow red blue taekwondo icon design colorful illustration
    double 11 design webdesign cloud boy girl people illustration double11 product illustration colorful design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Fariz Maulana

    Singapore

    🛳 Hii by Fetchr - Delivery options delivery dashboard auto suggestions maps shipment ui kit design system components react components multi selection dropdown user experience design affordance user interface saas signifier real project clean
    👋 Hii by Fetchr - Preview shipment animations motion graphics animation ux ui e commerce dubai order shipment logistic shipment dashboard design affordance user interface saas signifier real project clean
    🛳 Hii by Fetchr - Upcoming shipments e-commerce order shipment figma product australia dubai user experience logistic website web design shipping shipment affordance user interface saas signifier real project dashboard clean
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Disky Chairiandy

    Singapore

    Music App Exploration dark ux music player ui music player spotify mobile app mobile music app ui music app music uiux ui
    The Scribesmith Web Design webdesign ux copywriting landingpage website web ui
    Exploration Trivia Page trivia game purples dark app ux mobile ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Olena Golubiatnikova

    Singapore

    Sign Up figma character color icon sign up daily ui interaction design interface design ui illustration
    Baby Breakfast avocado food icon color illustration
    Heart portrait character icon face women vector people color illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ahmad Zaky Rozini

    Singapore

    Nata Job - Messages & Positions information job board web design web apps uiux ux design ui design chat positions messages management app job application job human resources hiring design dashboard design branding application app
    Nata Job - Web App project management product design ux design ui design management app hiring application job application job human resources web app dashboard design web design website web app ux branding ui design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Caesar Aldhela

    Singapore

    Landing Page Design for Dental Clinic App clinic healthcare health dentist dental clinic dental medical website landingpage
    Pawoon POS Features Page features website ux ui tablet sme pos page landingpage landing app android
    Landing Page for Pawoon POS App pointofsale fintech website ux ui tablet sme pos landingpage landing app android
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Yam Zara

    Singapore

    Landing Page for Real Estate Brokers & Agents realestateagent realestatelife broker realestate uidesigner marketing visualdesign landingpage webdesigner uidesign webdesign website
    Mibetec Landing page Concept ui designer ux design clean ui uidesigner visualdesign minimal webdesigner uidesign landingpage website webdesign
    WorkBoard Landing Page Design ux funnel saas landing page saas marketing clean visualdesign uidesigner uidesign ui landingpage webdesigner webdesign website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Siow Jun

    Singapore

    Call Verification 📞 chill beanbag relax phone illustration verification verify call
    Driving Illustration Forward 🏍 lottie southeast asia motorbike bike motorcycle gif animation app food delivery rider grab illustration
    Sam cycling loop mid century retro bicycle illustration gif
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rahadi Istiko

    Singapore

    Angry Monster iOS App Icon affinity designer icon factory icon angry monster ios app skeuomorphism ios game game
    Perfect Fit Poster study sport illustration sport basketball nike poster minimalist poster art poster design poster
    Cosmos-Poster geometry poster geometry poster minimalist poster simple
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

