Hire full-time designers in Salvador

  • Matheus Rocha

    Matheus Rocha

    Salvador, Brazil

    Stay safe ui quarantine motiongraphics motion design illustrator illustration animation aftereffects
    Stay watching ui quarantine motiongraphics motion design illustrator illustration animation aftereffects
    Stay ordering ui quarantine motiongraphics motion design illustrator illustration animation aftereffects
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lucas Silva

    Lucas Silva

    Salvador, Brazil

    Landing Page - Veloz VPN website landing page vpn brazil design purple illustration ux ui
    Mobile App - Veloz VPN gaming internet vpn app purple illustration minimal app gradient ux ui design brazil
    Mobile App - Vlapp brazil taxi yellow turism travel app illustration app ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Daniel Rocha

    Daniel Rocha

    Salvador, Brazil

    Process Folder Mobile App uxdesign uxui ux mobileapp ui uidesign processfolder law docmanager manager doc folder process
    Process Folder Web App - UI and Usability test mazedesign maze usability analysis usability testing uxdesign uidesign ui crm software crm webapp folder folders processfolder process
    Finance Web App Concept ux ui get started registered formregister form crm software register crm web design app uidesign
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Matheus Carneiro

    Matheus Carneiro

    Bahia, Brazil

    Social Media Feed | Vol.02 typography social media design social media socialmedia social post instgram feed design creative campaign
    Social Media Feed | Vol.01 post typography feed social campaign instgram social media design creative socialmedia social media design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Carlos Junqueira

    Carlos Junqueira

    Salvador | Brasil

    Orange brick branding design 3d vector illustraion brick orange
    iUPay mobile website website mobile orange gray finance fintech
    iUPay website interaction interface design webflow uidesign web ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Paulo Neto

    Paulo Neto

    Salvador, Brazil

    Cine - Desafio Técnico challenge desafio app movies user experience user interface ui ux
    Consulting Agency Landing Page website user interface ux ui 3d illustraion landing page lp
    Finances App - Dark and Light Theme finances fintech dark theme light theme mobile mobile ui ui design ui web design minimal app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • hein, Rafaela

    hein, Rafaela

    Salvador, Brazil

    Illustrations for Mais Saúde App 2d ui app product design characterdesign illustration
    Aplicativo Mais Saúde illustration ux product design app design ui
    Amazon Prime redesign product design design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maurício Amaral

    Maurício Amaral

    Salvador

    Daniele Alcântara Logo dental dentist logo dentistry dtm dentist branding logo design
    Tempo Logo brand branding logo design
    Flippo Logo branding design app vector brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Yolanda Bomfim

    Yolanda Bomfim

    Bahia, Brasil

    Remote Car Mobile App Concept helvetica neue uber lift ride travel trip remote control remote car mobile app design ui
    Remote Car Mobile App Concept design travel trip ui remote control car remote mobile app
    Remote Car Mobile App Concept ride trip ui concept mobile ui mobile app remote control remote car
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lucas Marques

    Lucas Marques

    Salvador, Brazil

    Smart Home App house home concept smart smart home ui mobile design app ux
    Health Tracker App tracker health mobile design app ux
    Management of daily schedules for students subject management calendar student school mobile ux ui app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Diego Novaes

    Diego Novaes

    Salvador, Brazil

    Logo grid architecture laces jl module brand logo grid
    Landing page calculator enem undergraduate graduate green blue college academic education gradient landing page
    Design process architecture purple geometric two letters logo jl
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

