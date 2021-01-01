Hire full-time designers in Pristina

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Gent Bekteshi

    Gent Bekteshi

    Prishtina, Kosovo

    Cosmetics & Beauty Mobile App ui ux ui deisgn app design cosmetic ecommerce makeup app design skin care product ui design beauty shopping app ios mobile app cosmetics concept
    Wallet Design App - Online Finance amount clean ux adobe xd finance app money app online payment income expenses fintech transfer payment ios interface card ui finance online wallet app
    Landing Page JAPANtrip Interaction ux ui ux design animation creative tokyo landingpage ui design webdesign uidesign adobexd scroll web uianimation japan travel interaction design ui website
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Endrit Veseli

    Endrit Veseli

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Trenode - Agency website vector typography dribbble shot ux agency landing page agency website agency branding ui uiux webdesign website
    Nune - Homepage design user interface user experience website design dribbble shot concept uiux webdesign website web typogaphy interior design interior ux ui design
    Dreeno - Portofolio website typography vector illustration design ux design portofolio animation concept webdesign web design web website ui design uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Blerta Beselica

    Blerta Beselica

    Prishtine

    Tiny planets invisionstudio space planets astronomy app animation illustration
    Favorite spot Illustration learning laptop books girl flower vector illustration
    Challenges, Invitation and Medals invitation challenges medals dark darkui prediction app ux ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Florent Ademaj

    Florent Ademaj

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Silhouette Website Template illustration design vector logo colors uiux animation phone branding web personal webflow dark ux ui template landing website
    Void - Social Media Post black dark theme darktheme dark cybersecurity cyber instagram post instagram post social media post abstract vector logo colors uiux ui illustration app design branding
    UB ONE Landing Page showcase projects quote healthy green world color landingpage landing webiste web colors logo ux uiux ui illustration app design branding
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Leart Voca

    Leart Voca

    Mitrovica, Kosovo

    Scrolling Website Design typography minimal design web ux graphic design 3d animation ui
    Logo Collection Vol. 2 logo typography illustration branding design
    Bookish App app icon animation ux ui minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Armend Meha

    Armend Meha

    Ferizaj, Kosovo

    Awe-Agency logo logodesign branding brand vector modern minimal logo design logo
    Volkswagen Kosovo minimal modern website graphicdesign webdesign web ui design design ux uiux ui
    S logomark app icon vector typography minimal modern branding logo design logomark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ditbardh Uka

    Ditbardh Uka

    Prishtinë

    Mushrooms Producer and Distributor website yams fruits farm web ux ui design home mushrooms
    Kentucky Fried Chicken - Website design web design jobs menu delivery order burger chicken food kfc website web design
    Pivothead Web design header features product glasses ux ui design web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Teuta Plakolli

    Teuta Plakolli

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Splash Screen Design loading screen gradients mobile application design app ui uidesign women empowerment purple splashpage splashscreen mobile ui mobile app
    An imaginative concept... minimal icons cards cards ui landingpage iconography design icons ui design
    Gisou Magazine Cover design black and white catalog design monochromatic minimalism magazine illustration magazine design magazine cover
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Arvan Berisha

    Arvan Berisha

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Prosperify Dribble illustrations web bussines cryptocurrency crypto accounting prosperify dribbble orange digital uiux ui flat design art design illustration
    Balancing finances illustration web design art
    Flexible solution
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Egzon Azemi

    Egzon Azemi

    Gjilan,Kosovo

    buka bakery branding illustrator designer mark bakery icon branding logo
    witcher logo logo mark logos symbol sword illustration art gaming logotype icon mark
    eco house logotype mark logo design identity ecology icon branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kron Krasniqi

    Kron Krasniqi

    Prishtine, Kosovo

    A logo the makes you climb mountains illustration art typography clean illustrator trend logo illustration branding design
    Branding project logo branding design
    Cleener design logo minimal branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

