Hire full-time designers in Porto Alegre

  • Guilherme Kerber

    Guilherme Kerber

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Twire - esports insights csgo competitive tournaments statistics pubg interface gaming game esports website webdesign ui
    Header exploration for Maxable build builders city houses website designer header architecture website light architecture interior design house
    Gamecenter App - Gamercraft gaming game dark esports ui webdesign tournament tournaments gamecenter league of legends csgo dota esport games
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Nicole Rauen

    Nicole Rauen

    Porto Alegre - Brazil

    Letter W 36days procreate art type gradient colorful lettering artist 36daysoftype illustration typography lettering
    Letter V gradients procreate art lettering artist design colorful gradient 36days 36daysoftype illustration typography lettering
    Letter U gradient design gradient 36days procreate 36daysoftype lettering artist typography colorful illustration lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Daniela Reis

    Daniela Reis

    Porto Alegre

    Tentacles procreate design illustration ocean sea tentacles
    All Blue - Wave motion design oceanic whirlwind tornado motion waves blue all blue watercolor wallpaper tsunami sea surf oceans art design illustration procreate ocean wave
    Leaves & Feathers dark purple vector branding illustration design patners pattern feathers leaves adobe illustrator illustrator
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Felipe Gil da Silva

    Felipe Gil da Silva

    Porto Alegre Brasil

    09 HealthEat flat poster vector illustration design
    08 SomeTubes flat poster vector illustration design
    07 WrongGlass flat poster vector illustration design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • kevin jover

    kevin jover

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Liquid Heart animate motiongraphics motionlovers celanimation design animation motion design aftereffects
    Basketball Player design motiongraphics animation motion design aftereffects
    Guitarist Bird character animation motiongraphics design animation motion design aftereffects
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Eduarda Klippel

    Eduarda Klippel

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Daily UI Landing Page - DailyUI 100 daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge design app ux ui dailyui
    Categories - DailyUI 099 daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge design app ux ui dailyui
    Advertisement - DailyUI 097 daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge design app ux ui dailyui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Eduardo Javier

    Eduardo Javier

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    SaaS Dashboard for Gems/Jewels Store Management System dashboard ui stones jewel cms system sales order income financial graphics saas dashboard
    Reconciliation Dashboard - Accounting System for Real Estate ux ui saas banking entry transactions finance accounting real estate dashboard reconciliation
    SaaS Dashboard - User Activity History management system filters user activity activity labels figma design system ui system dashboard saas history
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Fabiano Daudt

    Fabiano Daudt

    Novo Hamburgo - Brasil

    Labsit branding strategy ux writing copywriting landing page design strategy ux research remote work software house technology startup responsive design ux ui landingpage
    Home Doctor - App ux writing google material design android app material design design healthcare health care clinical information architecture ux ui aplication app design app
    Laboratório São Marcos - Touchscreen exams laboratory desktop application design ux ui payment medical self service touchscreen touch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • João Pedro Pianta

    João Pedro Pianta

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Grêmio branding logo ux illustration vector design
    Mind mind abstract painting paint illustrations illustration
    Bean Disenchantment drawing demon bean netflix disenchantment illustrations illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Aline Charão

    Aline Charão

    Viamão, Brazil

    To Infinity and Beyond star space vector vetor rocket logo foguete rocket
    Self Vector vector illustration ilustração vetor avatardesign avatar illustration personal vector
    Dog and Cat simple illustration design pet design illustration veterinary cat veterinarian dog and cat dog pet logo pet care logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Patrícia Griep

    Patrícia Griep

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    codeLab Social Media digital marketing socialmedia branding design web
    papelaria SweetTooth print logo branding design
    logo Horizontal InvestMax logo branding design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

