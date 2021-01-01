Hire full-time designers in Pontianak

Viewing 11 out of 17 full-time designers in Pontianak available for hire

  • Wahyu Rizfi

    Wahyu Rizfi

    Pontianak, Indonesia

    Animal Logo Collection vector instagram gradient fire humming bird griffin bear eagle dolphin animal logo design animal logo modern logo logo design logo design
    POLYBEAR polygon icon vector 3d visual identity branding and identity modern logo logo design logo branding design
    SONAR Logo Exploration radar sonar ui vector icon minimalist logo branding and identity modern logo logo design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • rizki maulana

    rizki maulana

    Pontianak, Indonesia

    Movie web app concept web design landing page minimalism uidesign video movies website web movie
    stream movie app sign login clean design movie app mobile movies web design
    collaboration site collaboration conversation chat forum mobile logo neumorphism modern illustration minimalism uidesign landing page web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • QIRO CREATIVE

    QIRO CREATIVE

    Pontianak, Indonesia

    Ember Font script font font awesome awesome font design script font
    Furniture branding web vector pallet color illustrator ui illustration flat design
    Fresh Lemon flat app web pallet color website ux ui illustration design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Firminus Febriatama Simban

    Firminus Febriatama Simban

    Pontianak, West Borneo, Indonesia

    Daily UI #011 : Flash Message. failedui successui failed success flash messages design daily ui app uidesign ui dailyui011 flashlight flash message mobile clean dailyuichallenge dailyui
    Daily UI #010 : Share Button inspiration design dailyui010 sharebutton daily ui app ui uidesign clean mobile dailyuichallenge dailyui
    Daily UI #009 : Music Player adobexd xd songui player ui music player song musicplayer musicapp music app music dailyui009 design daily ui app ui uidesign mobile clean dailyuichallenge dailyui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • gins design

    gins design

    Pontianak, Indonesia

    PEACE MONEY graphic design illustration design vintage design icon design simple design badgedesign
    PEACE MONEY vintage logo clothing brand adobe ilustrator logodesign illustration design illustration branding vintage design
    DONT PANIC logodesign design merchandise adobe ilustrator vintage logo branding illustration graphic design illustration design clothing brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • sixops

    sixops

    Pontianak, Indonesia

    Dual Sense Video Editor premiere pro video editing
    Dual sense : Photoshop photoshop design graphic
    Dual Sense Designer illustrator design graphic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Damar Wulan

    Damar Wulan

    Pontianak, Indonesia

    Men Fashion App Home Page UI Kit portfolio brand store e commerce iphone ios android application home app home figma template kit ux ui app fashion man men
    App UI Essential Icon Set account e commerce search love home sale iphone android ios system set icon essential
    FREE Learning Center Landing Page UI Kit (Figma) landing page page landing website concept layout development ux ui language school learn web design design website
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Syamsul Arifin

    Syamsul Arifin

    Pontianak Indonesia

    Coffee Single Original mackbook coffee bean coffee coffeeshop coffee cup design alarm app iphone 11 mockup adobe xd iphone 11 pro application app design android app development android app design android app
    Parfume App design alarm app iphone 11 mockup adobe xd iphone 11 pro app design application android app development android app design android app
    Travelling App travelling app travelling traveller travel development illustration iphone 11 mockup adobe xd iphone 11 pro application app design android app development android app design android app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Michael Renu

    Michael Renu

    Pontianak, Indonesia

    Review Rewarz - Website Design agency website modern website website design uiux design clean website landing page design landingpage clean website design uidesign ui
    Review Rewarz - Website Design. eccomerce agency website modern website website design uiux design clean website landing page design landingpage clean website design uidesign ui
    Review Rewardz - Website Design. agency website eccomerce website design uiux design clean website landing page design landingpage clean website design uidesign ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • hendri

    hendri

    Pontianak ,West Borneo

    sayur mama UI design mobile app mobile app design mobile ui app creative design ui grocery online grocery app grocery
    Hotel Room App UI design concept creative ux ui design uidesign ui ux uiux ui app design hotel booking hotel app room hotel
    Smart Led UI Design Concept work in progress smart led ux illustration design ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Agustina Erliyana Mileni

    Agustina Erliyana Mileni

    Pontianak, Indonesia

    A NOVEL dribbble invitation dribbleinvite animation hire me illustrations designer branding design dribbble invite illustrator illustration
    NUIT DE LUNE dribbble invitation dribbble branding hire me designer illustrations design illustration dribbble invite
    Reading a Magical Book💜📚 hireme dribbbleinvite bookillustration designer design illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

