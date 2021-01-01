Hire full-time designers in Pontianak
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 17 full-time designers in Pontianak available for hire
-
Wahyu Rizfi
Pontianak, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
rizki maulana
Pontianak, Indonesia
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
QIRO CREATIVE
Pontianak, Indonesia
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Firminus Febriatama Simban
Pontianak, West Borneo, Indonesia
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
gins design
Pontianak, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
sixops
Pontianak, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Damar Wulan
Pontianak, Indonesia
- UI / Visual Design
-
Syamsul Arifin
Pontianak Indonesia
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Michael Renu
Pontianak, Indonesia
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
hendri
Pontianak ,West Borneo
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Agustina Erliyana Mileni
Pontianak, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.