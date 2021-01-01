Hire full-time designers in Padang

  • Hendi Perkasa

    Hendi Perkasa

    West Sumatera, Indonesia

    Ecommerce Icon set vector logo ui illustration icon flat graphic design design branding app
    Internet of things icon set website ux minimal illustrator clean art ui vector logo illustration icon graphic design flat design branding app
    User interface icon set illustrator website vector minimal logo illustration icon graphic design flat design branding app
    • Illustration
  • Raihan Widi

    Raihan Widi

    Padang, Indonesia

    Property Web Landing Page indonesia property web design web design ui design landing page
    Sasana Finder Mobile App sport app interface design fight app ui design mobile app
    Eramasjid App Redesign mobile app interface design ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Farhan R

    Farhan R

    Sumatera Barat, Indonesia

    INSTAGRAM STORIES TEMPLATE portfolio design templatesdesign tamplate template design vintage photography future template
    tamplate design portfolio templatesdesign template design template tamplate illustration design
    tamplate design templatesdesign template design template tamplate illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • TwentySix Studio

    TwentySix Studio

    padang, Indonesia

    h h mark letter hummingbird design logomark logo
    Lungboard longboard lungs negativespacelogo monogram logotype logomark design logo
    Stay Home logomark design logodesign logo stayhome gary
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mersisco Ikhlas

    Mersisco Ikhlas

    Padang, Indonesia

    Easy Online Market first shot online store online shop character design character characterdesign flat design illustrator illustration dribbble
    Netherlands traditional dress netherlands characters character design characterdesign character icon first shot flat design vector minimal illustrator illustration dribbble
    Monitoring COVID-19 covid19 illustrator flat design vector minimal illustration dribbble
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • YogaPratama

    YogaPratama

    Padang, Indonesia

    GUIDELINE LOGO designer brandingidentity design branding design brand identity brand design logoletter logoflat logos logo
    LOGO SDT brandingidentity graphicdesigner branding design brand design brand identity branding logoletter logoflat logos logo
    ANTIK LOGO design branding design designer brand design brand identity logoletter logoflat branding logos logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Nyilstudio

    Nyilstudio

    padang, Indonesia

    Shopping online homepage branding typography design illustration website xd homepage graphic design
    Digital marketing homepage xd graphic design website ux homepage branding
    Tacwin Presentation Template keynote template keynote google slides powerpoint template presentation template branding typography desgin calor design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Eko Crowded

    Eko Crowded

    Padang, Indonesia

    Electric Illuminator Psychedelic Music Fest ui branding ilustration digitalartwork concept musicfest handdraw ilustrator design logo design art illustration artworks art
    Submition For 10th Anniversary Lawless Jakarta design art roadskull helmet raster vector digitalart drawing lawlessjakarta t-shirt graphic design logo illustration artworks art
    CIVIC ESTILO tshirt graphics digitalart tshirt design design art design ilustrator ilustration illustration artworks art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Rahmad Taufiq

    Rahmad Taufiq

    Padang, Indonesia

    Tour&Travel Pitch Deck Design pitch deck design pitchdeck deck pitch designs business sea tourist travel agency tour travel powerpoint powerpoint template powerpoint design presentation design design
    Tour&Travel Pitch Deck Design pitch deck design pitchdeck deck pitch powerpoint template template typography business travel tour branding powerpoint powerpoint design design presentation design
    Tour&Travel Pitch Deck Design pitch deck design pitchdeck deck pitch branding powerpoint design travel app powerpoint template powerpoint design layoutdesign presentation design business travel tour
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Agung Asril

    Agung Asril

    Padang, Indonesia

    CAKAP Language Learning App Redesign education language e-learning learning ux case study indonesia app design ui ux design uiux mobile app digital product design
    Food Ordering App Exploration ordering food and drink foodie exploration e-commerce culinary delivery food app ui ux indonesia app design ux design uiux mobile app digital product design
    Online Doctor Consultation Mobile App Exploration health consultation doctor online ux indonesia app design ux design ui uiux mobile app digital product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • yozi kurnia putra

    yozi kurnia putra

    solok, west sumatra, indonesia

    ufo music academy affinity designer black and white negative space academy music ufo
    death music affinity designer black and white negative space ghost death music
    dino city logo affinitydesigner black and white negative space realestate city dinosaur dino
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

