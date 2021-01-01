Hire full-time designers in Orlando, FL

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Val Waters

    Orlando, FL

    S.C.C. – T-Shirt Graphic bohemian vacation badges lockups surf board surfboard bandana waves beach mountains desert baja surfing nomada surfer gypsy horse cowgirl tshirt
    Best Chicken in Town - Two fried chicken hospitality architectural design building design umbrella plants tree shrub landscape porch patio architectural building architecture restaurant branding restaurant design restaurant
    B.C. Catering Menu | Two newspaper vintage retro fried chicken comfort food rooster chicken bifold togo menu catering menu layout layout design menu layout menu menu design restaurant branding restaurant brand restaurant menu restaurant
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Brian Gundell

    Orlando, FL

    Seattle Kraken — Three Rink Rush Logo puck ribbons sports hockey logo shield mountains seattle kraken seattle
    Iowa Heartlanders Brand Identity branding stag logos hockey sports buck deer heartlanders iowa
    Seattle Kraken Secondary Logo branding sports nhl hockey space needle anchor kraken seattle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Nick Hammond

    Orlando, FL

    Restore Our Shores buy one plant one florida nature apparel design nick hammond design nhammonddesign nick hammond manggear.com mang gear mang brevard zoo brevard restore our shores
    Mang Gear x BTT - Bahamas Restoration Project nhammonddesign nickhammonddesign nick hammond fish manggear.com lockup apparel design apparel bonefish bahamas restoration project bahamas btt mang gear
    Treeworks Logo Design branding distillate cannabis theconsciousbum.com the conscious bum logo design logo massachusetts
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jeffrey Gardner

    Orlando, FL

    Lake Superior blur aurora twilight photoshop city illustration cityscape water skyline scifi reflection night line lake illustrator illustration geometry color city purple blue
    Work From Home Warmup warmup minimal white black stroke bird vignette lamp dresser console sideboard credenza retro line geometry illustration illustrator
    Bio Engineering tech growth green succulent future shadow future plant planter plants bioengineering color scifi illustration photoshop illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Scott Schreiber

    Orlando, Florida

    VW Bus travel road summer vw bus illustration
    Nike SB Charge nike shoe skate illustration
    Nike SB Charge skate illustration shoe nike
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • GabbyToon

    Orlando, Fl

    Podcast Whiteboard for client motion animation motion graphic flat design animation after effects continuous line vector line art line podcast whiteboard
    Christmas Time branding logo ui design illustration vector ornaments decoration christmas
    Week End motion graphic motiondesign vector motion design motion graphic design motion animation animation motion graphics illustration 2d animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sanjin Halilovic

    World Wide

    Plus Hearing Center Logotype branding design logotype design design process concept brandidentity minimalism symbol mark art direction exploration brand identity clean design clean branding logo design logotype logo ear hearing center plus
    Focus Studio Logotype art direction logo design construction exploration elegant clean design branding design monogram symbol mark eye house brand identity branding design logotype logo studio architecture focus
    Fiskal Pro Logo Design/Branding branding design dribbble warm colors account exploration art direction logotypes minimalism clean design brand identity mark symbol logotype accounting brand development business card branding logo fiskalpro
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Korri Lacalamita

    orlando, fl

    Clarity eyes sword woman illustration
    rest in plants vectorart illustration skeleton skull
    find your courage courage vector illustration tiger
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Shannon Swope

    Orlando fl

    Hydro74 X Urban Monks Studio collaboration collab adobe illustrator adobe illustrator illustration wacom pentool vector
    JOKE V2 joke joker dccomics adobe illustrator adobe illustrator illustration pentool vector
    CYBERWOLF cyberpunk adobe illustrator adobe illustrator illustration wacom pentool vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Oscar Cortez

    Orlando, FL

    lofi App Icon design ui gradient music headphones macos icon app lofi
    Hot Swap the Game game logo vector
    Swiftly Wallpaper ipad pro vector adobe fresco wallpaper
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mariano Meijome

    Orlando

    WebGL Bike Demo animation web verge3d maya bike 3d bicycle webgl
    gokart keyshot
    nooice airlines toon plane arnold maya 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

