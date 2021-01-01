Hire full-time designers in Omaha, NE

  • Seth Rexilius

    Seth Rexilius

    Lincoln, NE

    Buffalo Status Swag graphic design typography clothing merchandise hat shirt brand development brand design courage monogram wordmark logo icon secondary mark logo design visual identity brand identity branding buffalo merch swag
    ESSE Sparkling Water retail beverage logo design typography sparkling water water branding drink branding beverage branding food and beverage print design graphic design visual identity brand identity design branding packaging design label design can design
    Nocking Point Wine Labels brand design wine glass print design food and beverage wonderwild photography logo visual identity packaging designer wine label wine branding alcohol branding alcohol beverage graphic design visual design branding packaging design label design wine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Brian Johnson

    Brian Johnson

    Omaha, Nebraska

    Yosemite National Park el capitan icon logotype design logotypes logo design national park yosemite logotype logo
    Running Y Ranch branding design branding brand silver monogram letter mark monogram design monogram logo monogram logo design logo
    Running Y Ranch Brand Style Guide oregon ranch resort style guide styleguide style branding design brand identity brand design brand logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Seth Ellenwood

    Seth Ellenwood

    Lincoln, NE

    All Killer No Filler Type Treatment branding logo nebraska crumby crumby creative hand drawn illustrator illustration cartoon style procreate ipad pro mascot design character design hotdog art hotdog filler killer
    All Killer No Filler logo mascot design shoes bun mustard design branding hand drawn illustration cartoon baseball bat bat baseball filler killer crumby creative character design character mascot hot dog
    Rap Feast design crumby creative branding hand drawn procreate cartoon illustration crumby bite feast rap music hip hop mascot character tape player cassette tape tape cassette
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Evan Ayres

    Evan Ayres

    Omaha, NE

    TRAVEL ICON SET illustrator artist art simple pop pop art infographics infographic travel vintage retro minimalism minimal icon advertisement vector modern design graphic design illustration
    "Wild Cherry Doppelbock" digital art advertisement beer label label design hand drawn illustration font design branding typography vector logo graphic design illustration
    REWRITE: FANTASY Logo fantasy art lettering typography illustration graphic design mobile game mobile font design logo typography design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Megan Monismith

    Megan Monismith

    Omaha, NE

    Gather Grocers Logo logo design logodesign logotype logos logo grocery store logo grocery store grocery bears bear logo bear
    Gather Grocers Logo Bag logodesign logo design logos logo bear logo bear bears grocery store grocery
    Harry Styles Portrait illustration art illustrations illustrator portrait illustration portrait art portraits portrait one direction harry styles
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • John Matychuk

    John Matychuk

    Omaha, NE

    Positive News Logo & Website branding design john matychuk nebraska omaha graphic design logo website
    Walk Cycle Practice john matychuk nebraska animation
    Capital City Realty Group Brand Identity nebraska design branding john matychuk omaha logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Nathan Comstock

    Nathan Comstock

    Lincoln, Nebraska

    Indoorsy Outdoorsy T-Shirt Design graphic design icons tshirt design vector illustrator
    Comstock Ice Cream & Malt Shoppe Logo branding logo logo design illustrator
    Stay Cool T-Shirt Design summer typography ice cream cone vintage tshirt design illustration vector illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jeff Nienhueser

    Jeff Nienhueser

    Lincoln, Nebraska

    LuMaJo concept logo branding
    UpStream Shapes directional shapes ideas exploration identity branding
    UpStream explore vector directional logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Suzy Eriksen

    Suzy Eriksen

    Omaha, NE

    PoGo - PoGo Created tracker tracking app toilet mobile app design app design ios ux design mobile ui
    PoGo - Feeling tracker tracking app toilet ios app design app design ios design mobile ux ui
    PoGo - Pee Details design mobile ux ui ios ios app design app design ui design tracker app tracking toilet
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Emma Stofferahn

    Emma Stofferahn

    Omaha, NE

    Walk in the Park green blue drawing landscape pentool minimal flat vector illustrator illustration design
    United Workers Logo illustrator illustration icon typography branding logo design
    Tazza Coffee Logo Design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Robyn Duncan

    Robyn Duncan

    Lincoln

    Holy Cow ★ character design typogaphy yearoftheox happynewyear 2021 newyear cute art doodle illustration design vector flat adobe illustrator
    Merry Christmas ★ typography art typography type design christmas typography christmas design vector adobe illustrator
    Christmas Countdown ★ countdown christmas type advent calendar advent christmas design vector adobe illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

