Hire full-time designers in New York City, NY

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,224 full-time designers in New York City, NY available for hire

  • Bogdan Nikitin

    Bogdan Nikitin

    New York City, NY

    Covid-19 Self-Assessment App healthcare corona virus symptoms tracker coronavirus medical app mobile app mobile design covid covid19 health app health app ios sketch design ui ux
    NASA Mobile APP Concept concept solar system cosmos earth mars dark mode mobile app planets space astronaut nasa sketch app ios design ui ux
    NASA Website Concept responsive adaptive spaceship web design homepage astronaut cosmos sketch ui ux concept design space nasa
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Robert Mayer

    Robert Mayer

    New York City

    Context Menus & Modals search duplicate permissions toggle options context menu modal
    Candidate Profile Overlay assignment product management table job hiring hire overlay info candidate
    Mass Email Send recipient template placeholder communication modal builder bulk email mass
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Lay

    Lay

    New York, US

    Mobile Banking App Concept 🧡 banking app bank fintech credit orange black dashboard app ios mobile
    App Design for Art Gallery 🖤 ios purple black dark masterpiece ui art gallery design mobile app
    Music Streaming Mobile App Concept 💚 neon app mobile streaming platform music
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Anatoliy

    Anatoliy

    New York City, NY

    Just Bet | Online Game Platform design ui ux dash board web design website online pokerslot gambling game sketch illustration lottery pocker online casino betting bet icons branding web app
    Stories for Instagram | Ios App Design ux ui templates popular shot stories sketch mobile app ios instagram icons frames editing dribbble design minimalistic clean app
    Just Bet | Online Pocker Landing Page design ui ux web design web website online pokerslot gambling game sketch illustration lottery pocker online casino betting bet icons branding app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Nick

    Nick

    New York

    Motion Stacks Logo
    Saturn Branding
    ScholarMe Logo
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tsuriel ☰

    Tsuriel ☰

    Brooklyn, NY

    Snapchat Logo Animation sharp vecotr illustrator rig cloth frame by frame fbf 3d c4d cinema4d animation logo snapchat
    Julian Edelman JE11 design helmet design helmet 11 patriots nfl football procreate illustration
    Happy New Year! 2020 animation photoshop fireworks hands frame by frame animation fbf frame by frame 2019 2020
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Max Shkret

    Max Shkret

    New York

    character design animation 3d design concept c4d illustration
    some design illustration 3dsmax 3d
    dog 3dsmax illustration 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Christopher Caldwell

    Christopher Caldwell

    New York City

    cosmic type design type lettering design typography
    ZINC type lettering design illustration typography
    Mama's Sauce graphics type lettering typogaphy lettering art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Meeta Panesar

    Meeta Panesar

    New York City

    36 Days of Type: C c4d 36daysoftype animation motion shapes color illustration
    36 Days of Type : B 3d shapes c4d b 36daysoftype motion color illustration
    36Days of Type : A character cinema4d c4d a 36daysoftype animation motion illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mehdi Bagheri

    Mehdi Bagheri

    New York, USA

    The placetoken nft marketplace app design ux design crypto art cryptocurrency token nft art auction app auction nft ethereum eth ui design ui crypto trade mobile app mobile dark mode ios bitcoin nft app
    The melurr finance management components design finance money management platform clean dashboard panel admin chart interface melurr dark mode navigation sidebar ux ui app concept minimal components analytics
    The melurr finance management dashboard design money management analytics data interface concept minimal clean chart app dashboard design panel admin financial dark platform dark mode ux ui finance dashboard
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kiran Uk

    Kiran Uk

    New York City, NY

    Oasis branding mark graphic design design illustration identity mark symbol letter mark designer freelance unity group community o mark o logo brand identity branding creative logo abstract
    Playrix p logo app branding app icon play play mark play logo branding identity branding logo identity illustration symbol letter mark brand identity branding minimal technology creative logo abstract
    S Mark Exploration branding letter mark designer freelance opqurstuvwxyz abcdefgijklmn logo mark logo company arrow cafe moving creative simple minimal technology s exploration s mark s logo abstract
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.