Hire full-time designers in Mexico City

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 168 full-time designers in Mexico City available for hire

  • Ariana Sánchez

    Ariana Sánchez

    Mexico City

    Boost branding logo character design procreate illustration
    Serum branding logo character design procreate illustration
    Lub branding logo character design procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • H. McNamara 💊

    H. McNamara 💊

    Mexico City

    Dragon Ball 🐉⭐️— Dragon Radar dark mode fanart watchos goku anime watch ui illustration dragonball apple watch
    Prototyping in Framer Web ⚗️ sketchapp prototyping product design español collaboration signature real product prototype framer framer web
    👉 Figma: Real multiplayer editing 👈 multiplayer product design mexico slack clean desktop collaboration figma
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • 𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

    𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

    CDMX

    Notebook notebook 2021 eye typography
    Notebook II eye notebook 2021 typography
    Deus Ex Machina QuaranTee tshirt tee deus ex machina eye typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Margaret Astorga

    Margaret Astorga

    CDMX

    Floating Face vray c4d maxon wacom art character girl 3d
    8M 8m girlpower art illustrator wacom vector girl illustration
    GAME game characterdesign adobe photoshop pwr wmn wacom power art illustrator girl vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Eduardo Laguna

    Eduardo Laguna

    Mexico City

    2020 was hard. characterdesign covid hungry sea fish 2020
    Cocodro is swimming swimming swim water skill contest lizard crocodile
    Sometimes we stop to do things cause stupid things. characterdesign mexico turtle tortoise
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rageforst

    Rageforst

    Mexico CDMX

    Sin Miedo al Éxito colorful illustration phrases mexico colors calligraphy tee shirt lettering art vector lettering
    David lettering
    Send Epic Nudes typography branding mexico calligraphy design lettering illustration vector logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ania Fernández

    Ania Fernández

    Mexico City

    Bromelyā vegetables minimalist illustration minimalist procreate brand illustration vegetables doodle illustration
    Fox orange animal hat halloween fox illustration illustration art simple illustration doodle cute vixen fox illustration
    Happy New Year happy new year simple illustration procreate art illustration art pink happydog plants muttdog pet puppy dog 2021 happynewyear newyear cute animal illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • El Pájaro

    El Pájaro

    Mexico City

    el pan. barcelona people illustration travel character editorial texture illustration
    Onboarding Box illustration customtype brand design branding product illustration
    Procesos agiles. texture color design character graphic editorial illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • nodos

    nodos

    Mexico City

    Scroll to interactions in Figma ui animation motion figmadesign trip uber concept app scroll map prototype figma
    No2 OS for HomeScreen iOS 14 interaction design concept ui sketch ios14 icons apps uidesign productdesign vintage homescreen iphone iconset icon
    Capturing the moments ui design concept conceptui ui protopie prototype interaction sketch
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alfonso Azoo

    Alfonso Azoo

    Mexico City

    Snowmonkey illustration monkey procreate japan snow monkey
    Crocodile Lovers illustration love crocodile procreate
    Logo Laboratorio de Machine Learning blue logo machine ai brain
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bárbara Galeano

    Bárbara Galeano

    Mexico DF

    Crockery illustration food crockery illustration character design character
    Dancing vector character illustration character design
    Multibrand kiosk self service restaurant multibrand food app food uidesign uxdesign uiux design ux ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

