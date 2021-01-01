Hire full-time designers in Madison, WI

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 42 full-time designers in Madison, WI available for hire

  • Ka Lee

    Ka Lee

    Madison, WI

    #stopasianhate #stopaapihate badge design racism is trash
    Skunk Crew Bogey Club™️ wisconsin madison farts putt club illustrations golf club golf mascot skunk
    IoT Security Spot security internet sims sim cards internet of things
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jeremy Martinez

    Jeremy Martinez

    Madison, WI

    Shut Him Up politics democracy vote 2020 election biden type usa america typography
    Coastlines outdoors horizon abstract lines blue sky anchor shark birds sun trees coast waves ocean water nature
    Adopt-A-Highway Redesign branding motion loop wisconsin government redesign animation color logo highway street rainbow road
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dylan Alexander

    Dylan Alexander

    Madison, WI

    Madison Mingos graphic design sports ps5 the show baseball flamingos flamingo
    Raccoon eSports Logo esports mascot raccoons raccoon logo design logo gaming logo gaming esports logo esports
    Bonehead Logo logo design logo esports logo gaming logo esports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Adam Kolasch

    Adam Kolasch

    Madison, WI

    Threads & Thistles flowers branding illustraion black white blackandwhite simple elegant femme feminine gamergirl gaming gamer boutique logo boutique botanical logo botanical thistles logo design
    Amendment Eighteen prohibition vintage design vintage historical historic history quarantine beer design beer art beer branding beer label beer can beer branding concept design logo logo design illustration brand illustration branding
    American Prohibition illustrator photoshop 1920s 20s brand illustration branding concept beer brand beer barrel barrel vintage illustration vintage illustration beer prohibition
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alix DeBroux

    Alix DeBroux

    Madison, WI

    Spirograph Deluxe Set pattern repeat illustration circles line art illustrator spirograph line vector dribbble design
    Building Brave App user interface app design app ui dribbble branding design
    Building Brave Badges badges type dribbble branding typography design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Chris Aalid

    Chris Aalid

    Madison, WI

    Motion study for explore bike features component ae motion graphics motion design interaction interactive carousel ecommerce landing page ui ux prototype motion wip after effects visual design
    Suspension calculator motion study interaction animation animation motion design motion graphics wip flinto principle interaction after effects ux ui prototype motion
    Dairy producer logo lockup dairy visual identity identity wip typography logotype lockup mark brandmark brand branding logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dustin Searle

    Dustin Searle

    Madison, WI

    Rollie Fingers illustration pitcher wisconsin milwaukee wisconsin hall of famer illustrator major league milwaukee brewers milwaukee baseball rollie fingers illustration mlb brewers
    The Kid - Robin Yount wisconsin milwaukee wisconsin hall of famer milwaukee brewers major league baseball robin yount mlb milwaukee brewers illustrator baseball
    Bills alternate nfl design nfl100 nfl buffalo ny buffalo buffalo bills branding thick lines logomark illustration logo vector illustrator bills
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Dylan Roelke

    Dylan Roelke

    Middleton, WI

    We Must Listen #BLM equalrights peace love equalforall wemustgetbetter change blm
    8Bit Brewing Halloween Promo Series #3 - Walker collection series brewing walker zombie 8bit pixel videogame retro startup graphic design clean illustrator concept illustration design branding
    8Bit Brewing Halloween Promo Series #2 - Black Lagoon videogame retro character 8bit pixel halloween blacklagoon collection series illustration vector design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jacob B Morgan

    Jacob B Morgan

    Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

    Collateral Rebranding print design brochure collateral brand strategy logo rebranding branding
    Virtual Showcase - Our Solution to Cancelled Tradeshows campaign branding wordpress website design virtual tradeshow
    Sticker Time + Personal Rebranding branding vinyl diecut decal procreate design lettering stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Catherine

    Catherine

    Madison WI

    BonBon Logo package design icon design logo branding
    KruzCup - Branding - Logo Design - Icon illustration icon design package design logo branding
    The Farm - Illustrations for kids design illustration kids line branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ben Tolle

    Ben Tolle

    Madison, Wisconsin

    VOTE! adobe illustrator vote vote2020 voting graphicdesign sticker design vector stickers minimal flat design badges badge design badge
    Madison, Wisconsin Sticker minimal design branding cityscape wisconsin madison badge flat vector illustration stickers badges badge design
    Cheese Curd Connoisseur wisconsin flat design badge branding stickers badges badge design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.