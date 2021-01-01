Hire full-time designers in Lyon

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Gülşah Keleş

    Gülşah Keleş

    Lyon, France

    The magic power of siesta sleeping cozzy room living room interior plants vector art girl colorful design vector illustration
    Cylantro bike city architecture green city biking city branding vector art colorful design vector illustration
    About today london trains goodbye railway station train railway vector art girl colorful design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Nicolas Leuliet

    Nicolas Leuliet

    Lyon, France

    Onco - Landing page charts landing design elearning elearning courses online courses website design website product design product page homepage landing page web design web colors minimal app ux ui digital design
    Onco V2 mobile design mobile app desktop design desktop app chart charts statistics course app online courses elearning courses elearning web design web colors minimal app ux ui digital design
    Mob - Analytics - Ipad & Mobile responsive design responsive menu activity chart statistics statistic dashboard finance banking app bank web design web colors minimal app ux ui digital design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Achille

    Achille

    Lyon, France

    DA/UX/UI - Speleology ux design ui design tourism travel sport canyon cave art direction art director freelance webdesigner webdesign ui ux lyon france speleology federation
    DA/UX/UI - speleology travel nature tourism web designer art director speleology sport cave canyon black dark webdesign ui design ux design france lyon freelance ui ux art direction
    Impressionist museum exhibition - UX/UI Design exhibition corot monet museum impressionist impressionism france lyon art direction ux design ui design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ronghua Zuo

    Ronghua Zuo

    Lyon, France

    2 Dribbble invitations invitation invites illustraion dribbble invites dribbble invite giveaway dribbble invitations invitations dribbble invitation dribbble invite dribbble
    Illustration | relational mind smart learning illustration art illustration stars hands learn relationalthinking mind
    Totebag | “Only neuroscience needs your brain” illustration chinese graphicdesign totebag operation science brain neuroscience
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matt Ashe

    Matt Ashe

    Lyon, France

    Latte art messy latte art latte aftereffects celanimation cel animate animations animation
    Keeping up with tech vector motion graphics motiongraphics motion design illustrator illustration animations animation after effects aftereffects
    Jigsaw motion graphics vector animation after effects illustration animations after effects motion motion graphic motiongraphics motion design isometric art isometric illustrator aftereffects animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Amandine Cruz

    Amandine Cruz

    Lyon, France

    Lack of inspiration flatdesign characters blue inspirational working inspiration
    User avatar ui characters technology innovation blue avatar icons illustration avatar user
    Funky real estate illustrations neon green blue purple gradient ui real estate flashy funky isometric technology illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Margaux

    Margaux

    Lyon

    Landing Page - Black Pink ui design landing design landing page ui landingpage landing interface web design ui
    Interface club de foot football interface france mobile ui design
    Product page - Plant uidesign webdesign product page product web design ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Julie Delias

    Julie Delias

    Lyon

    Love yourself thought yourself love lettrage lettering old school hand draw illustration
    Comfort is the enemy of growth lettering art thought old school growth enemy comfort vintage retro lettrage illustration
    Panther retro vintage hand draw old school panther pantera illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • InkCloudDesign

    InkCloudDesign

    Lyon, France

    The Pride Collection - Digital Papers & Flags pride 2019 asexual lgbt lgbtqia lgbtq icon design icon set flag logo flag design digital papers svg icons lesbian svg transgender transparent background gay pride gay rights pride month pride flag pride 2020 adobe illustrator
    Bullet Journal Fall | Script Diary Font Duo Bundle Pairing crafting scrapbooking typeface designer vector typography fontself illustrator stationary design typeface design font design typeface bundle font bundle script logo script fonts script lettering script typeface script font font duo typeface. lettering bullet journal
    Liquid Marble Texture Brush Bundle Noise Procreate Brushset illustration pack design pattern bundle bundle texture marble pack buy online texture pattern texture brushes digital papers digital paper procreate brush set procreate brushes procreate app creative market marble textures marble texture
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Audrey Authom

    Audrey Authom

    Lyon, France

    Dynamic Content Reorder illustration select wysiwyg email editor movie poster product design interaction drag reorder email dynamic ux ui animation movio
    Movie Insights Chart pie chart donut chart data ux ui select animation movio
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nizar Chikhaoui

    Nizar Chikhaoui

    Lyon - France

    Remote Job Web App Design remote remotework illustration branding identité visuelle brand app design ui ux design ui designer ui design
    Assassin's Creed Valhalla Website Redesign uiux valhalla assassins creed ubisoft branding logo identité visuelle brand ui design ui designer ui design
    User Interface Light Trail Rush game pc space ux ui app mobile app design ux design ui designer ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

