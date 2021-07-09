Hire full-time designers in London

  • ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    London

    Merci! print geometric hand lettering lettering procreate illustration greeting card merci thank you
    Welcome to the Zoo Sticker Pack hand lettering vector pet boop animals zoo procreate lettering stickers
    Creative block sticker pack tech old frame by frame animation illustration photography collage work videocall old school futuristic retro character hypnotize stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • NestStrix

    NestStrix

    London, UK

    Music Game App icon ux ios music design quiz competition app rock guitar song achievement game art playlist dance challenge achievements skeuomorphism
    Solitaire blue gradient mobile glass ios ux application app ui level stars screen design game card classic gui
    Racing Game app application gui tuning wheel race nitrogen medicine victory win screen art game design interface rocket car racing
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Roy Smith

    Roy Smith

    London, UK

    Reset cartoon president biden unity procreate illustration truck trump
    Miami Beach Condo Painters hotel holiday vacation building florida tropical miami condo pink vector isometric
    Mind the Gap illustration isometric underground subway train mind the gap google
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Balraj

    Balraj

    London, UK

    CodeSignal Redesign icon design icon webdesign brand identity branding design minimal redesign branding rebranding codesginal app design logo icons sketch ui
    Plexicle iOS Game – Free Download interaction collision basic quick short kill-time simple competitive high score obstacles never-ending 2d pufferfish asteroids blackhole ghosts spaceship space hyper casual plexicle
    Nik3D VR icons nike shoes ar cube analytics stats 3d ui app mobile nike air jordans nike air futuristic sketch design vr nike3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • H𝒜RRY VINCENT

    H𝒜RRY VINCENT

    London

    AB S͓̽ENT x BONY lofi vintage mockup ui ux phone absent portrait red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
    𝔄𝔏𝔏 𝔇𝔈𝔄𝔇 reaper death bred dead grave stone sttaue red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
    ‘ECHELON FOREVER’ artwork for Thirty Seconds To Mars merchandise clothing design apparel thirty seconds to mars merch tiger red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Dimitar Ivov

    Dimitar Ivov

    London, UK

    Landing page - Note management SaaS with Jira, Gmail integration web software integration management landing page website
    Insurance Dashboard and Figma Design System design system figma web application insurance dashboard
    Mediweb Medical Sodtware And Healthcare Web Dashboard dashboard design dasboard ui-ux dentistry healthcare medical design hospital health app dentist doctor saas health care medical care medical
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jack Bingham

    Jack Bingham

    England, UK

    Time Scrubbing + Groups iphone apple ux share clock app product design ios ui
    Time Zone Pro on Product Hunt apple card ux share clock app product design ios ui product hunt
    Time Zone Pro is Live! world flags contacts clock time zone mac iphone apple app store uiux ui macos ios app
    • Product Design
  • Abu Naser Ramim ✪

    Abu Naser Ramim ✪

    London, United Kingdom

    Jewellery Company Landing Page 3d graphic design creative gradient illustration best website design ui ux design ui design website design web design landing page design diamond gold chain bracelet rings sliver gold jewellery company
    NFT Auction Landing Page cryptoart cryptocurrency gradient creative illustration typography ui ux design ui design nft trade auction bidding nft sell coin etherum bitcoin web design website landing page design
    Job hiring Company Landing Page job agency ui motion graphics 3d typography branding logo gradient creative illustration design website design best web design 2021 web design landing page ui ux design ui design hr copany job hiring job company
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ruxandra Nastase

    Ruxandra Nastase

    London

    Instagram Template Holographic Black Lives Matter gradient holographic computer old aesthetic fluid lofi nostalgic nostalgia futuristic instagram post instagram stories windows 95 windows 90s retro social media instagram template instagram black lives matter
    Insta Template Black Lives Matter nostalgic justice glitch lo-fi blue pink purple 90s 95 windows trippy holographic gradient social media instagram template black lives matter retro futuristic old aesthetic nostalgia
    Black Lives Matter Instagram Template retro template social media aesthetic old computer equality fluid 90s nostalgia lo-fi retro futuristic retro instagram story instagram post instagram template instagram luna studio gradient grain holographic black lives matter
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bruno Arizio

    Bruno Arizio

    London, United Kingdom

    New site release - Bulletproof logo illustration design web motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui agency portfolio typography web design website branding
    Bulletproof - New Site Launch illustration design agency logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui web portfolio typography web design website branding
    Bulletproof - New Site Launch motion graphics graphic design animation logo illustration design agency portfolio typography web web design website branding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • André Pires

    André Pires

    London, United Kingdom

    Podcast Exercise startup graphic minimal ui branding web website desktop mobile typography socialmedia social marketing blog podcast
    Podcast Exercise hopin photo typogaphy brand socialmedia social podcast mobile ui graphic design startup app minimal branding
    Podcast Exercise podcast web website desktop startup blue graphic ui design minimal branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design

