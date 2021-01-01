Hire full-time designers in Ljubljana

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 17 full-time designers in Ljubljana available for hire

  • Iva

    Iva

    Ljubljana

    Banner no.3 / Learn banner ad web design futuristic animation dark ui clean ui web ui mobile app mobile mobile ui ui design holographic ui hologram gradient ui ui banner banner design banner
    Gender pay gap / Close the gap mobile ui design art gender gender equality illustration cta micro interaction user experience ux iridescent gradient design gradient uiinspiration animation dark ui ui design ui
    Digital craftsmanship design holographic font iridescent inspiration gradient futuristic web design dark ui clean ui animation prototype
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Robert Kunc

    Robert Kunc

    Logatec, Slovenia

    DLC #09 - Streaming music startup - Beat logotype logomark logomaker dlc branding logo design adobe illustrator logodesign logo dailylogochallenge
    Brass peak - DLC #08 adobe illustrator monogram logo monogram logo design logodesign logo dailylogochallenge
    Zavana 3dlogo logodesign logo dailylogochallenge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Polona Kopac

    Polona Kopac

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Settlers of Catan Board Game design game design play challenge settlers of catan vector board games rebound branding weekly challenge dribbbleweeklywarmup packaging desing package board game catan
    Pine Forest Dribble pine tree liner linework lines linea lineart illustration
    Make-up Designory Product Photos 2019 - Face branding brushes photograph photographer photoshop face foundation product photography products cosmetics photography photo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nemanja Milo

    Nemanja Milo

    Nova Gorica, Slovenia

    Sideline.io Illustration ui colorful concept website startup red art illustration art illustration
    Primpy Platform ios logo branding black uidesign uxdesign mobile white web application website ux ui
    IntraLighting Responsive architecture light website clean white modern concept web mobile black ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Sindy Strife

    Sindy Strife

    Koper, Slovenia

    iPhone Mockup UI software ad carousel mockup iphone mobile gradient app ui
    Fit app uxdesign mobile design ux ui workout sport recipe food healthy food coach app gradient dark healthy living fitness app health app healthy lifestyle fitness
    Social media app media social app social dailyui ios daily ui colorful uxdesign mobile iphone gradient app design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Fahrudin Seferagić

    Fahrudin Seferagić

    Nova Gorica, Slovenia

    Association/Društvo Zapisi - Logo branding design brand identity branding clean modern design logos logodesign slovenia music choir logo design association logo
    Vogel Ski Resort - Logo concept redesign design vector branding clean creative logo concept resort logo resort ski slovenia vogel
    Personal Letterhead Design coffee cup pantone red letterhead design minimalist modern color palette letterhead logo typography branding branding design brand identity personal brand letterhead personal branding personal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alma Balo Topalović

    Alma Balo Topalović

    Ljubljana

    Pasji vibe brand lettering dogs identity branding design logotype logo graphic design
    Monster Pilea poster graphic design riso print print illustration
    Magical! print digital graphic design procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Luka

    Luka

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Valentine #dribbbleweeklywarmup poster art valentine love poster ui minimal flat dribbble dribbble invitation dribbble invite dribbble best shot dribbbleweeklywarmup design dailyui daily 100 challenge
    Daily UI Challenge - day #100 website web ui landing page design uidesign daily ui 001 daily ui landingpage flat minimal design dailyui daily 100 challenge
    Daily UI Challenge - day #99 daily website web ui minimal cartoon category categories flat design dailyui daily 100 challenge
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nika Venturini

    Nika Venturini

    Vojnik, Slovenia

    Rainbow Children Surface Pattern kids print children surface pattern rainbows pink illustration hearts heart stars star rainbow illustration design illustrator illustration
    Winter Wonderland Details design illustrations illustration design illustrator illustration xmas christmas art christmas illustration polar bear christmas tree christmas
    Winter Wonderland red car snow winter party winter illustration polar bear christmas art christmas illustration christmas tree christmas
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Simon Sebjanic

    Simon Sebjanic

    Republic of Slovenia

    Chiropractic Homepage Concept Design healtcare flat website web design web ux ui design clean ui web design
    Creative Agency Home Page Concept agency creative ui website web design web ux design clean
    Seetest concept homepage website flat web design web ux ui design clean
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rok Horvat

    Rok Horvat

    Ljubljana

    Book a test ride | Client: KTM wireframe web app prototype principle app principle motorcycles ktm motorcycle design clickable prototype
    Book a test ride | Client: KTM motorcycle motorcycles ktm web app clickable prototype principle app principle prototype design wireframe
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.