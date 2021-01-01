Hire full-time designers in Lille

Viewing 11 out of 38 full-time designers in Lille available for hire

  • Adrien Gervaix

    Adrien Gervaix

    Lille, France

    Auction — Video webdesign ecommerce antique statue landing page purple bid video auction uiux page grid design layout ui
    Auction website — Mobile version sculpture antique uiux ui layout bid purple auction responsive mobile
    Auction website concept webdesign grid purple layout ux uiux ui bid auction
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Bertrand Choubert

    Bertrand Choubert

    Lille, France

    BC-Font website: Redesign (3/3) font iconfont icon website typography ui
    BC-Font website: Redesign (2/3) typography ui website iconfont icon font
    BC-Font website: Redesign (1/3) typography ui landing website iconfont icon font
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Florian Heysen

    Florian Heysen

    Lille, France

    Online Courses Mobile App UI + Free Download ui ios app design ios app design app dailyui app uxdesign ux ui design mobile ui mobile design mobile ios light mode designer design
    Wallet Mobile App UI + Free Download ios app design ios app app uxdesign ux user interface ui design dailyui mobile ui mobile design design app mobile dark mode light mode ios designer design
    Mobile Personal Portfolio webdesign uxdesign ux ui design user inteface ui ios designer design mobile design mobile ui light mode mobile
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
  • Anastasiia Aliabeva

    Anastasiia Aliabeva

    Lille, France

    Rosa Parks illustration portrait rosa parks
    Plumeria plumeria ilustrator illlustration flower illustration flowers flower
    Tourlitis Lighthouse gradient vector illustration adobe illustrator summer sea lighthouse digitalart digital illustration illustration illustrator
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Gianni Polito

    Gianni Polito

    Lille

    Bunny 3D lapin bunny easter bunny carrot 3d art 3d blender rabbit render scene holiday model illustration egg minimalistic character hero
    Cassandra & Antoine portrait illustration portraits character vecto woman vexel vector illustration girl portrait
    Sticker Pompidou bunny logo bunnies bunny rabbits rabbit logo rabbit cartoon design character vecto vexel vector illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • segolene hebbar

    segolene hebbar

    lille, france

    Banking landing page ui ux web design
    gordiechambers website wp bakery visual composer wordpress development wordpress theme website development website design
    Brain drain illustration procreate
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • metod

    metod

    Lille, France

    Design credit card exploration branding graphic design
    Pirate flag flag pirate animation 2d
    Reading app dark mode uiux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Guillaume Tronel

    Guillaume Tronel

    LILLE

    Paradise Plaza - Hopeless 3d design blender album cover design abstract art single artwork music art album cover album art album artwork
    Monastery Records - Vol. 1 typography custom type typographic design music art single cover album cover design music artwork coverart cover artwork album cover album artwork album art
    Defaced holographic custom typeface custom typography custom type graphic design single cover music artwork music art album cover design album cover album artwork album art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alexandra MICHEL

    Alexandra MICHEL

    Lille, France

    Let’s go to holidays kids children jeunesse illustration
    James l'aventurier enfant girafe animal character design jeunesse children kids illustration
    Surf shop children book illustration illustration jeunesse illustration
    • Illustration
  • Megdan Areias

    Megdan Areias

    Roubaix, France

    Boarding pass / Flight ticket pass plane flight ticket flight ticket boarding pass boardingpass boarding sketch uxui uiux design dailyuichallenge uxdesign ux dailyui app uidesign ui
    Home Dashboard daily ui dailyui sketch ux design uxdesign ux ui uxui ux design dashboard app ui design uidesign ui ux uiux ui smarthome monitoring dashboard app
    Home Page Design shopping webdesign web website homepagedesign home page homepage uxdesign ux dailyui dailyuichallenge ui uidesign
    • UI / Visual Design
  • NNAMEI

    NNAMEI

    Lille

    Truth.. portrait illustration design creative design concept line art drawing illustration art artwork
    Divine Grace flat design lineart design drawing line art flat design illustrator art illustration artwork
    cheetah girl flat design lineart design drawing line art flat design art illustrator illustration artwork
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

