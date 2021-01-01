Hire full-time designers in Las Vegas, NV

  • Steven Gillette

    Steven Gillette

    Las Vegas, NV

    Put Your Heart Into It character design cardio running smile classic clean typography type run happy love valentine beat heart cartoon illustration character
    Book Cover: Culture Ate My Brand artwork organization strategy brand culture sans minimal publishing jacket art platform typography layout design print cover book
    Thank You Sandwich typeface food print donor strategy you thank seed bun blob funky poster burger sandwich texture paper overprint typography type
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Jed Olsen

    Jed Olsen

    Las Vegas, NV

    Binary Solution craft beer label design craft beer graphic design ipad pro packaging illustration
    "Ratings Boost" craft beer can label branding design packaging ipad pro logo graphic design marketing
    Blonde Ale promotional graphic affinitydesigner vector design branding beer poster craft beer graphic design ipad pro illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • WIBY Studio

    WIBY Studio

    Las Vegas

    ZARA - Sharable Cart zara motion minimal web design web ux design ux ui design ui transition shop lookbook interaction inspiration design clean brand
    KITH by WIBY Studio john elliott coca-cola kith web design web ux design ux ui design ui transition shop motion minimal lookbook interaction inspiration design clean brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kristi Johnson

    Kristi Johnson

    Las Vegas

    healing liquid meltdown blue gradient melt branding aesthetic vector design pink typography
    Empathy melted modern empathy gradient blue aesthetic vector design pink typography
    Soul of the Sea blue classic rock 70s vinyl heart feminism aesthetic design pink typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sarah

    Sarah

    Las Vegas

    Killer Coffee branding hand coffee shop killer typography text font coffee
    some morale mission patches badges moon space patches morale
    lego morale shapes smile head hand patch badges badge patches lego morale morale patches
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jacob Olenick

    Jacob Olenick

    Las Vegas, NV

    NFT Mobile App UI Design app ui mobile ui mobile app design nft app crypto app ux designer ui designer ui design design available for hire for hire ux design uiux ui product designer product design
    Alchemist Miami iOS App Design in Figma app ui ios app design app design mobile app design ui designer ui design ux designer design available for hire for hire ux design uiux ui product designer product design
    Chris Paul - NBA Finals - Figma Graphic ui designer design available for hire for hire ux design uiux ui product designer product design designed in figma figmadesign figmaapp figma nba finals phoenix suns suns artwork nba graphic design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Arturo Peralta

    Arturo Peralta

    Las Vegas

    Big Game Keyart keyart big game tampa bay football super bowl vector design branding typography kraken lasvegas concept
    Super Bowl branding design illustration lasvegas invitation card invitation design invite football super bowl invitation
    Carnival elephant orange vector branding lasvegas illustration typography kraken fun logo concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Alexander Keith

    Alexander Keith

    Las Vegas, NV

    Biagiotti – Beauty and Cosmetics Shop beauty visual modern woocomerce shop ecommerce cosmetic elegant clean creative branding website web ux ui design
    AG - Personal Coach Website creative clean branding minimal website web flat ux ui design
    Betting Platform Website - Visual UI Design creative clean website minimal web app flat ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Morgan Gibson

    Morgan Gibson

    Las Vegas, NV

    Phone Call Application - CallStop popup calendar contact list phone app contacts dashboard ui dashboard ios app design ios app ios phone mobile app design ux ui
    Mobile Social Gaming Platform - Quest for the Best ios app dark theme dark mode dark ui social media socialmedia social app game voting polls messages messenger gaming app gaming product mobile app design ux ui
    Restaurant Passport - Individual Restaurant Page desktop tablet mobile responsive design responsive website design responsive web design responsive website responsive product food restaurant app restaurant design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vasile B. Tiplea

    Vasile B. Tiplea

    Las Vegas

    Health & Wellness platform ux dashboad wellness health web ui
    Dashboard UI/UX design for BMW bmw dashboard car dashboard ux dashboad dashboard design dashboard ui
    Fintech mobile app figma finance app mobile app banking financial ui banking app fintech app fintech
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Christine Logan

    Christine Logan

    Las Vegas, NV

    Happy Hearts Logo orange pink cursive paw print heart icon logo
    AOL Sign In Experience news feed white grey blue aol sign in page dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Fruitful Icons - Apples stem shapes flat design icon fruit red green apple
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

