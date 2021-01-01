Hire full-time designers in Kediri

  • Yogie Ismanda

    Yogie Ismanda

    Nganjuk, indonesia

    Urbx Market - Shopping Experience editorial interface product page cart ecommerce app ecommerce animation interaction design app mobile clean ios ux ui
    Jbr. Collections 2020 - Fashion Website branding ux ui web clean minimalist ecommerce editorial fashion website fashion design fashion brand
    Travel site - video transition effects slow motion slowmotion sailing interaction smooth agency exploration explore journey video ui ux website web clean minimal motion design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Choirul Syafril

    Choirul Syafril

    Tulungagung, Indonesia

    Real Estate App home house homestay hotel motel housing apartment real estate architecture property properties business penthouse rent home rent uiux design uidesign uxdesign app
    Event & Festival App show music concert uxdesign uidesign design uiux ux ui app mobile schedule profile ticket meetup conference map calendar festival event
    Website Analytics Dashboard time schedule sessions device ads analytics statistics stats chart dashboard webapp website web uxdesign clean uidesign app design ui uiux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Puji Ari Setiawan

    Puji Ari Setiawan

    Malang, Indonesia

    SmartR Recruitement Landing Page blue landing page web design recruitment
    SmartR - Dashboard for Recruiter blue green recruiter recruitement dashboard design website web design minimal clean
    SlyChat - Landing Page AI Conversation design clean minimal uiux design saas bot uidesign web design landing page ai conversation conversation ai
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • M Wildan Cahya Syarief

    M Wildan Cahya Syarief

    Madiun, Indonesia

    Football Boy - Sports illustrations Exploration exercise training soccer ball kid boy ball boy football euro sports procreate illustrator flat illustration affinity designer design vector illustration
    Fulush - Instant Money Transfer Illustration concept app illustration finance cash money transfer bank money transfer hero image landing page fintech illustrator flat illustration affinity designer vector illustration illus
    Tarteel.ai - Achievement Badges Icon Illustration affinity designer illustrator icon illustration application icon recite quran recite islamic icon islamic quran app quran tarteel achievement badges iconset icon madeinaffinity flat illustration vector illustration
    • Illustration
  • Triyandi Saputra

    Triyandi Saputra

    Ponorogo, Indonesia

    Patungan Bareng - Charity Platform patungan purple campaign crowdfunding funding charity web ui
    Info Harga App orange price commodity dashboard graph statistic card swipe mobile chart ui
    BMI Sukses Landing Page e course e learning blue yellow bmi sukses home page landing page ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ifan Tegar

    Ifan Tegar

    Trenggalek, Indonesia

    Shoes Store hero section clean web design web shop ecommerce web store shoes store shoes app clean design clean ui clean web design web minimal ux ui design dailyui mobile design ui uiux design
    Money Management graphic web clean design clean ui management app managment wallet finance app money management money app finance mobile app ui design illustration mobile design app mobile ui uiux design
    Web Pencari Kosan 3d building lodging student clean design clean ui boarding house hero section website design web design 3d clean kos kosan web minimal ui design illustration ui mobile uiux design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kevin Rachmadiansyah

    Kevin Rachmadiansyah

    Malang, Indonesia

    Online Shop Platform E-commerce - Landing Page clean white dailyui clean design ui design
    Ticket Booking App - Exploration ticket app train booking app booking flight ticket ios clean white blue dailyui clean design ui design
    Digital Trading Website Exploration cryptocurrency bitcoin orange business big sur trading clean white blue clean design dailyui ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vectorahman

    Vectorahman

    Kediri, Indonesia

    Flights App : Mobile UI Design airports news site plane airport airplane news design news ui news app flight search flight app flights flight mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile app mobile uiux ui design interface
    Landing Page : Delivery Web delivery website delivery service delivery app delivery deliver web ui web page web app website design web landing page wireframe website uiux web design ui design interface
    Travelling Community : Login & Sign Up travel app travelling scooter travel sign up screen sign up page sign up form sign up ui sign up login design login screen login form login page login wireframe website web design uiux ui design interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Zen Zalepik

    Zen Zalepik

    Jombang, Indonesia

    Zenvidio 3D Assets PowerPoint Website | Redesign Levidio figma flash yellow pink gradient modern powerpoint illustration website uiux zalepik 3d
    Try It | IRO Color Inspect| Zalepik + NyanDev.Id | Freebie gradient responsive day light night flat mobile design opensource uiux website code mobile ui zalepik freebie preact tool inspect color iro
    3D Modeling Space Plane Front View | Zalepik art freebie gradient zalepik modelling illustrations illustration plane neon dark galaxy space 3dblender blender modern 3d
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Faiz Al-Qurni

    Faiz Al-Qurni

    Malang

    SaaS 3D Header Illustration hero image colorful clay one page startup saas header hero 3d illustration dashboard homepage landingpage design web ux ui
    Design Startup Landingpage presentation office workspace team startup studio agency homepage illustration landingpage mobile design web ux ui
    Remote Tools Landingpage Design homepage design remote work remote illustration homepage landingpage flat mobile design app web ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Faizuddin Pulungan

    Faizuddin Pulungan

    Malang, Indonesia

    Receply - Nutrition and Recipe App food app uxdesign clean app pizza salad mobile uidesign food mobile app health recipe app illustration nutrition recipe apps ux minimalism design ui
    Bangbank - Mobile App financial money app finance app bank app mobile app mobile ui banking app investment stocks banking bank mobile userinterface apps ux minimalism design ui exploration
    Bangbank - Dashboard financial money app apps dekstop finance app stocks user experience uidesign userinterface glassmorphism banking bank dashboard design dashboard ux minimalism design ui exploration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

