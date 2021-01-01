Hire full-time designers in Kandy

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 166 full-time designers in Kandy available for hire

  • Zain Ahamed

    Zain Ahamed

    Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Ah! You could smell the redolence from here! user interface userinterface ui ux uiux web deisgn web design agency website design web designer web design webdesign web app design ui design vector typography uidesign ux ui design creative
    File Manager App application app design file sharing file upload file manager file logo branding and identity ux vector ui graphicdesign designer design art design creative
    Kakeibo - Investment App app investment bank uidesign ui ux uiux ui design ui typo typography type ux vector brand identity illustration graphicdesign designer design art design creative
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • UI Blitz

    UI Blitz

    Kandy, Sri Lanka

    TV Box Shack - Website Design ecommerce design uiinspiration mockup website webdesign photoshop branding adobexd ux appdesign uiux adobe xd
    Mobile Device App Store ux mobile adobexd branding uiux ui design appdesign adobe xd photoshop
    Online Game Store App illustration photoshop adobexd ux design appdesign ui mobile adobe xd uiux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Melanie | Logo Designer

    Melanie | Logo Designer

    kandy, Sri Lanka

    Paws HotSauce MELANIE DESIGN 2 icon business minimalistic flat minimalist illustration minimalist logo logo branding creative minimal
    AG flat illustration minimalistic creative branding minimalist illustration flat design logo minimalist logo minimal
    RL branding flat minimalist illustration flat design logo idenity creative minimalist logo minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Branlo

    Branlo

    Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Miicare Logo Design 07 logo vector ux illustration design branding minimal typography minimalist business
    BALACLAVA FITNESS Logo Design illustration badge design typography branding design logo minimal minimalist business gym fitness
    Traxx Bar & Restaurant Logo Design illustration restaurant bar retro branding badge design badge business minimalist typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • studiogeez

    studiogeez

    Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Luxury Logo Design minimal logo design minimalistic logo design logo adobe illustrator minimal logo modern logo luxury logo logo
    Album artowrk design cd cover design cd artwork album artwork album cover art album jacket album cover design cd cover animated cover adobe illustrator illustration album cover album art
    Album Artwork cd cover cd cover design mixtape cover album art album cover design album artwork album cover
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pathum Bandara

    Pathum Bandara

    srilanka

    Logo re design logodesign logotype logo design logo
    OVE ONE STUDIO official logo design designer typogaphy minimal logodesign logo branding design brand identity
    wave quantum logo illustration designer typography minimal design logo logodesign branding brand identity
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Sanoj Dilshan

    Sanoj Dilshan

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Header Exploration - Online Learning Platform learning app online learning platform education hero hero banner 3d web designer user interface designer interface design design ui design user interface ui landing page design landing page webdesign web web ui header design header exploration header
    Internet Provider - App UI Design ui designer mobile apps provider app mobile data data darkmode trend mobile app design internet app service app internet provider iphone x user interface design app interface design app design app ui design ui design mobile app
    Payment Dashboard - UI Design payment dashboard clean ui minimal designs dashboard dashboard ui trend figmadesign figma user interface design userinterface invoice design payment web webdesign design ui ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

    Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Music E-Learning App Onboarding app design ux ui adobe xd
    Wallet Mobile UI branding typography design app ui ux adobe xd
    Plants Mobile UI branding design app ux ui adobe xd
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Chehan Madusanka

    Chehan Madusanka

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Online courses Edutech interaction design uiux design mobile app design interaction-design uiux
    online courses edutech uiux design interaction design mobile app design interaction-design uiux
    Online courses Edutech interaction design uiux design mobile app design uiux interaction-design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ranikas

    Ranikas

    Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, Sri Lanka

    sswrled vector logo minimal illustrator branding typography illustration design
    EXPLORE 📣🚲 art minimal illustrator branding typography illustration design
    Sunrise art minimal illustrator illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Buwaneka Ranatunge

    Buwaneka Ranatunge

    Sri Lanka, Colombo

    Auto Mobile Self Care App mobile ui mobile app design mobile app ux ui
    Auto Mobile Self Care App mobile ui mobile app app ios mobile uiux ui ux
    Dashboard Design webdesign web dashboard template dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard uiux ceffectz design ui ux
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.