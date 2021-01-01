Hire full-time designers in Jember

Viewing 11 out of 36 full-time designers in Jember available for hire

  • Andrean Hendy

    Andrean Hendy

    Jember, East Java, Indonesia.

    Icon Set for Face Recognition App artificialintelligence technology internetofthings face recognition filled line icon design iconography icon set icons
    Cyber Security Icon Set security icon design line cybersecurity icon set iconography icons icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • nandaraihan

    nandaraihan

    Jember, Indonesia

    Flower on Summer summertime summer flower girl flower illustration flower girl illustration design people illustration people flat design girl illustration flat illustration illustrations
    Explore our ocean sea design blonde teens boys summer holiday blue sailing ship sailing ocean flatdesign people person people illustration flat illustration vector man illustration boy illustration illustrations
    Blow out the candle and make a wish! illustrations people illustration flat design birthday illustration flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • wildan ali wafa

    wildan ali wafa

    jember, Indonesia

    Monogram G + 7 fonts minimal letters business creative abc icon typeface trendy type alphabet graphic font typography modern letter logo design symbol vector
    Letter W + A fonts minimal letters business creative abc icon typeface trendy type alphabet graphic font typography modern letter logo design symbol vector
    Owl Pouch Logo graphic stylish symbol sketch handdrawn label texture pouch baby card art background illustration bird funny design logo cartoon owl vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • mowchi illustration

    mowchi illustration

    Jember, Indonesia

    alphabet flat illustration flatdesign alphabet digital illustration adobe photoshop cc illustration flat illustration adobe illustrator
    keep your hands sanitize from corona flatdesign coronavirus digital illustration illustration flat illustration adobe illustrator covid19 corona
    books makes you feel better digital illustration design flat illustration digitalart potrait illustration illustration adobe photoshop cc adobe illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • warungdesign

    warungdesign

    Banyuwangi, Jawa Timur

    YAZIIZX logo gamer animation logo esport gaming gamer esport logo illustration icon vector logo design
    YAM GRAPHIC logodesign logo gamer logo esport gaming gamer esport logo illustration icon vector logo design
    MEOW MONKEY POW animation logo esport gaming gamer esport logo illustration icon vector logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • achmadkikikarisma

    achmadkikikarisma

    Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    VPN App Explorations clean design mobile app mobile design ui ux illustration purple sketch app vpn ios mobile uxdesign uidesign ux design
    Flower App clean illustration sketch mobile design ux ui app flower appdesign mobiledesign productdesign uxdesign ui design
    Meeting App Exploration art productdesign app design ios sketch mobile app design clean ux ui illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Rizki Ivaldi

    Rizki Ivaldi

    Jember, Indonesia

    SQUIRREL Logo Concept brand logo branding logos logodesign inspiration illustration designs logo animal logo squirrellogo squirrel logo concept
    Queen Siberian Cat for sale animal brand logo logovektor illustatrion siberiancat queen logo logos cat
    Logo Design - Kucing Oren logo design concept orange logo logo designer logotype logos logodesign vector illustration inspiration branding dribbble designs logo design orange cat cat logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • MUHAMMAD

    MUHAMMAD

    Probolinggo, Indonesia

    My personal branding logo Sendart Studios typedesign blend clean design logodesign logos sendart sendart design art graphics graphicdesign logotype personal logo personal branding personal typogaphy wordmark branding brand design brandidentity logo
    SEEKING FONT Design by Sendart vector print type illustration identity design product design design art fonts preview font family typography font awesome font design font
    MINIMALIST LUXURY BACKGROUND BLACK FREEDAY concept industry isolated fuel button vector line shape illustration background minimalist miles technology black icon luxury automotive auto car freeway
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Geby Aditya

    Geby Aditya

    Jember, Indonesia

    Siti Rokhimah, S.Pd woman hijab illustration simple vector drawing line art
    WPAP Kamen Rider Black art design wpap satria baja hitam black kamen rider
    "P" Pin graphic design digital artwork creative illustration pin p logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ryo Santoso

    Ryo Santoso

    Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    Mars Teknologi Indonesia vistechmultimedia indonesia design branding simple logo logo design logo indonesia designer
    Initiation Coin Cash vistechmultimedia indonesia design branding simple logo logo design logo indonesia designer
    Inacoin indonesia vistechmultimedia design branding simple logo logo design logo indonesia designer
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Danang Aprias Noor Fadilla

    Danang Aprias Noor Fadilla

    Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    Twibbon Covid Vaccination graphic design branding logo
    Player 30 Adventure time style minimal flat design illustration
    hive podcast
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

