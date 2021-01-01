Hire full-time designers in Iaşi

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 24 full-time designers in Iaşi available for hire

  • Dascălu Florin

    Iasi, Romania

    AMINI - Lettering the art of type lettering artist typography handlettering type art type design type lettering
    U | #36daysoftype 2020 typography type art goodtype type design type lettering 36daysoftype07 36daysoftype
    Ecotur Resort - Logo Design logo designer visual identity designer visual identity branding illustration design logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ioan Mihail Botezatu

    Iasi, Romania

    T-shirt Design illustrator t-shirt illustration t-shirt design t-shirt illustration minimal art branding icon flat vector design
    T-shirt Design minimal t-shirt illustration t-shirt t-shirt design clean illustration art branding flat vector icon design
    T-shirt Design illustrator t-shirt design illustration clean branding minimal flat vector icon design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Demetriad Balanescu

    Iasi, Romania

    Total Cleanse Landing Page landing page bottle label label packaging print formula dietary organic metabolism loss weight burn fat detoxify
    Garcinia Cambogia Landing Page landing page packaging bottle label formula weight loss
    Omnia Dental Landing Page home page hero image landing page implant clinic dental
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Robert Ciobanu

    Iasi, Romania

    Gigi x Tommy - Website UI photoshop graphicdesign fashion clothing screen landing page user experience user interface uiux ui website design tommy hilfiger tommy hadid gigi
    Océano - Menu App UI graphic design hamburger food travel mobile app design luxury cruise ship modern simple clean user experience user interface ux uiux ui menu
    Océano - Cruise App UI landing signup login carousel ocean luxury graphicdesign ship travel user experience user interface uiux ui mobile app design cruise mockup photoshop screen splash onboarding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Octavian Nistor

    Iasi, Romania

    Landing Page - Sales Page for a Google Chrome Extension elementor pro landing page wordpress elementor-pro elementor sales funnel landing page design landing page sales page
    Landing Page for lead capture built in WordPress and Elementor P website builder astra theme responsive layout responsive design elementor elementor-pro wordpress design wordpress landing page ui landing page design landing page concept landing page
    Landing Page for Acupressure Mat Funnel elementor-pro wordpress design wordpress website builder website design elementor landing page ui funnel landing page design landing page
    • Web Design
  • Eduard Chirileac

    IS, Romania

    Death Stranding - Website Redesign redesign concept death stranding redesign clean dark concept user interface user experience website minimal
    Chinese New Year Lp design photoshop web design chinese new year mobile color clean ux website minimal landing page ui
    CELCO - redesign website lines ux ui new color web design photoshop minimal user interface user experience website redesign concept
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Corneliu Cîrlan

    Vaslui, Romania

    Travel Agency Landing Page landingpage home page homepage landing page ui design agency travelagency travel
    About Romania (Uncover Romania) travel agency about page romania design ui website
    Mobile Dropdown Menu signup mobile dropdown menu mobile design mobile ui xddailychallenge design adobexd
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ioan-Antonio Bogdan

    Iași, Romania

    #7 - Thank You Page | 7 Days UI Challenge Part 2 thank you page thank you thank clothing ecommerce app design concept web dailyui design challenge ui daily
    #6 - Login/Signup Page | 7 Days UI Challenge Part 2 design app mobileapp dailyuichallenge challenge onboarding signup login mobile app mobile ux dailyui ui daily
    #5 - 404 Page | 7 Days UI Challenge Part 2 404 error page page design error 404 page 404 3d ecommerce concept dailyui design web ux ui challenge daily
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andra Maria Voina

    Iași

    OnMove | First Screen | Tickets app ux ui design
    OnMove | App Launch Screen app ux ui design
    OnMove | Landing Page Sections web ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ecaterina Moraru (V)

    Iasi, Romania

    inGat Logo logo branding colors ux user experience design process ingat
    Typography & Colors design system colors typography ingat
    Wireframes & Mockups design process cat food process sample user experience ingat ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Bejan David

    Iasi, Romania

    Business Card business card vectorart design
    Melanie Marshall Logo typogaphy type art logo sculpture
    Royal Fruits Logo vector illustrator logo branding fruits
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

