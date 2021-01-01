Hire full-time designers in Frankfurt Am Main

  • Florentin Walter

    Florentin Walter

    Frankfurt am Main, Germany

    App icon for Student Planner illustration logo branding ios education school folder book student planner icon app
    Navbar for Social Network rocket astronaut space app interface ui web navigation bar website dark ui clean black theme darkmode dark navigation navbar
    Logo for Space Travel Community night icon abstract spacex spaceship spaceman illustration branding logo gradient green logo blue green dark rocket astronaut space
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Uğur Yıldız

    Uğur Yıldız

    Frankfurt am Main

    HR Application design ui ux user experience user interface mobile app design mobile ui mobile design mobile app mobile application hr
    Dribbble Invitation 2x design illustration ux ui dribbble invitation dribbble invite dribbble
    Mentorship Dashboard Project profile calendar dashboad mentoring mentorship mentors illustration sketch design event ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alexey Ivanizki-Kurzer

    Alexey Ivanizki-Kurzer

    Germany, Frankfurt am Main

    Productivity Widgets for Multifunctional Dashboard hot sale team schedule flat ui kit ui kits ui kit interface design templates web interface design customers leads timeline contacts chart todo productivity statistic widgets dashboard widgets dashboard
    Statistic Widgets for Multifunctional Dashboard flat ui kit ui kits ui kit interface design templates web interface design customers leads timeline contacts chart todo productivity statistic widgets dashboard widgets dashboard
    Flexible Text Builder for clean Data. multipurpose profile interface design templates ux designer web ui ux design interface design overlay clean data content creation content contacts customers customer care saas caas crm system crm builder text builder
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Hsin Chu

    Hsin Chu

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Chinese calligraphy lettering chinese calligraphy calligraphy procreate
    Koi procreate illustration
    Trap The Fly gif illustration procreate
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Martin Velchevski

    Martin Velchevski

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Tier Comparison ui web design checkout comparison free premium plans
    TillyPay - Landing Page web design website ux ui web landing page design illustration
    VPN Mobile Interface satelite boat lighthouse location icon vpn ios icons mobile app illustration ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Edvinas Melstradas

    Edvinas Melstradas

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Autonomous Transportation UI design blockchain crypto info status settings iphone map dashboard ai autonomous application mobile artificialintelligence app ux ui minimal innovation future design
    AI voice visual art abstract circle visual design visual design innovation future ux ui motion design motion illustration automotive artificial intelligence artificialintelligence animation ai aep 3d
    Corporate design for Lenksas mockup businesscard card photography business corporate identity corporate design corporate unique innovation future simple design simple flat design minimal minimalism modern logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mungyu Kim

    Mungyu Kim

    Frankfurt

    Company Website - Embold.io branding ux ui design web illustration icon green blue
    Cityscape of many buildings broadcast factory tower cityscape building illustration vector green blue
    City of the Development text cloud ballon cycle sign board cityscape city building
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Marc Lazaga

    Marc Lazaga

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Behance Portfolio Cover illustration mockup design web ux ui branding web design adobexd portfolio design graphic design illustrator behance portfolio
    Two Dribbble Invites invite illustrator giveaway invitation dribbble invite dribbble invites
    DailyUI - 003 uiux web web design landing page design ux ui mockup dailyui branding illustrator adobexd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Magni & Tude

    Magni & Tude

    Frankfurt am Main, Germany

    Contact Form Exploration webdesign web website questions inputs tags select chips black white dark simple services black and white modern contact page contact us forms form contact form contact
    Awareness Campaign Landing Page Mobile green dark header video colors icons ui webdesign web websites website iphone mobile reponsive
    Foodwaste Awareness Campaign Landing Page illustration actions list numbers steps header video website dark web ui activism campaign action
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Awesomic

    Awesomic

    NY, USA – Europe

    Landing Page UI/UX — Cannabis Brands Platform commerce ui ecommerce design ecommerce d2c cannabis cannabis ui cannabis design uidesign landing landing page design landing page web ui ux ux website website design ui design web design design ui
    UI/UX design — E-learning App uidesign mobile design mobile uiux learning app clean design clean ui app navigation mobile application app design application ui design ui ux mobile ui design mobile ui ux mobile app mobile app design mobile ui designer ui
    Homepage UI/UX Design — Home Remodelling main page minimal ui minimalist design dark ui ui animation homepage ui homepage design homepage uiux uidesign animation dailyui web ux ui ux website design ui design website web design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Marius Christensen

    Marius Christensen

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Rui Hachimura — Logo Proposal Pt. III nike basketball nike basketball logo basketball player art director logodesign branding and identity branding concept logomarks logomark logo design jordan logo branding japanese culture japanese style brand jordan brand identity basketball athlete logo
    Rui Hachimura — Logo Proposal Pt. II logomarks logomark logo washington wizards warrior samurai logo design logodesign jordan japanese style japanese culture brand jordan branding brand identity basketball athlete logo
    Rui Hachimura — Logo Proposal Pt. I swords samurai japanese style japanese culture nba athlete logo sports branding brand identity logo design logodesign logomark logo basketball nike basketball jordan brand jordan nike
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design

