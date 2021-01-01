Hire full-time designers in Edmonton, AB

Viewing 11 out of 24 full-time designers in Edmonton, AB available for hire

  • TechCare™ Inc ✪

    TechCare™ Inc ✪

    Edmonton, AB, Canada

    FinTech- Wallet App Concept chart app clean 3d ux ui uxui interface money currency finance wallet mobile fintech app application bank card analytics transaction
    Dark Version of Stock Analysis Dashboard stock market ux design interface flat design dashboard ui dashboard web adobe xd ui design ui ux
    Stock Analysis Dashboard adobe xd branding interface stock market web ux ui design ui simple minimal flat design dashboard ui dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Anna Huang

    Anna Huang

    Edmonton, AB

    Sign Up Form green verification adobe xd prototype login page sign in sign up form form sign up signup
    3 Dribbble Invites Giveaway svg noeo motion invitation dribbble invites dribbble invite animation
    Composely - Style Guide ui ui kit color palette design system purple style guide
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Madeline Yee

    Madeline Yee

    Edmonton, AB

    Workspace shadow light desk procreate graphics design texture artwork illustration
    Art All Around Us album art socks television box match retro design flat procreate texture artwork graphics illustration
    Overdose Prevention line overdose pills drugs procreate flat infographic graphics icons icon simple artwork illustration design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alwinroy Netto

    Alwinroy Netto

    Edmonton, Canada

    Logo logo
    E + Z logo illustrator simple minimal logo illustration
    My Professor professor illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chandni Luhadiya

    Chandni Luhadiya

    Edmonton, AB

    Image slider animation exploration drag microinteraction slider image gif animation 100 days of ui ux ux ui design
    Share button animation icon ux ui ux ui instagram twitter socialmedia facebook share microinteraction button gif animation 100 days of ui design
    Download button animation ux ux ui button gif ui microinteraction animation 100 days of ui 100dayproject design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jordan Carson

    Jordan Carson

    Edmonton, Alberta

    Juice black lives matter alternative movie poster alternative poster film poster design blm juice movie poster movie film poster film
    Metro Under the Skin scifi creepy under the skin scarlett johansson film poster film movie poster movie illustration
    Harvey hallucination psychosis rabbit illustration harvey jimmy stewart poster film poster movie poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Maria Polo

    Maria Polo

    Edmonton, AB

    The Darjeeling Limited - Enamel Pin Design by Maria Polo the darjeeling limited animation kickstarter enamel pin wes anderson badge design vector illustration graphic design design
    The Grand Budapest Hotel - Enamel Pin Design by Maria Polo the grand budapest hotel wes anderson enamel pin animation badge illustration graphic design design
    Celestial Skull - Existential Dread Patch enamelpin witchy punk halloween existential dread skull celestial etsy illustration design graphic design embroidered patch patches patch patch design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Michelle

    Michelle

    Edmonton

    The Soul Belief Icons brand icon vector design identity branding line art identity design branding design web design brand identity branding illustration icon design iconography icon set icons
    Tribe Real Estate Co. Logo brand identity identity typography branding agency branding design branding branding and identity logodesign logos logo
    Kusu Logo and Iconography icon iconography identity design identity branding branding design branding brand identity brand design logos logodesign logo design logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Abigail Bettina

    Abigail Bettina

    Edmonton, AB

    Greater Goods Wordmark eco friendly sustainable living package free wordmark logo wordmark branding design branding logo graphicdesign
    Greater Goods Grocer branding branding and identity purposeful brands environmental design package free strategic branding branding design logo visual identity design graphicdesign illustration
    Sunset Illustration abstract modern sunset design graphicdesign illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tony Xu

    Tony Xu

    Edmonton

    Blue Planet nature art shipwreck deep sea octopus jellyfish dolphins nature illustration wildlife ocean sharks nature black and white drawing weird random illustration digital
    High Life cock of the rock black and white digital illustration design weird random illustration digital smoking owl flamingo tropical bubbles toucan birds
    Banzai design hummingbird nature illustration illustration black and white banzai digital illustration digital weird random bubbles nature birds pelican kingfisher
    • Illustration
  • Raine Radtke (they/them)

    Raine Radtke (they/them)

    Edmonton, AB

    Too Far Gone architecture buildings cityscape lifepreserver boat deck cars hatchback ferry pigeon albumart album breakups painting watercolor art illustrator vector illustration design
    Cat Songs greens cactus songs musician genderfluid nonbinary music poster lamp light lamp living room music acoustic guitar kitty cats art illustrator vector illustration design
    Queering the Cosmos YouTube Banner astrology stars cosmos planets jupiter space neon pastel pastel neon rainbow gender nonbinary queer logo branding art illustrator vector illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

