Hire full-time designers in Cleveland, OH

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 55 full-time designers in Cleveland, OH available for hire

  • Laura Guardalabene Peters

    Cleveland, OH

    JUNK-O Enamel Pins jewlery accessories colorful pop culture emotions moody dice flat earth memes jaws shark alien lapel pin enamel pins
    Mixed greens packaging packaging food lettuce greens retro design funky colorful typogaphy health food peel organic reseal
    Diversity & Inclusion branding for Avery Dennison enamel pin t-shirt people corporate identity inclusion logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Katie Daugherty

    Cleveland, OH

    Collaborate spot illustration tech illustration tech collaborate high five ui illustration
    Share spot illustration tech illustration computer laptop tech share spot illustration ui design illustration
    Create spot tech spot spot illustration icon drawing create illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Amr Abdelaziz

    Product Designer

    Service Page logo illustration design colors concept visual vector app ux ui
    Services Section logo illustration design colors concept visual vector app ux ui
    Landing Page landing page ui landing page typography color design web visual concept ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Simon Birky Hartmann

    Cleveland, OH

    #collageretreat 160. 05/28/2021. scanner type typography mask lion mask surreal weird textured illustration digital illustration digital collage collage collage art collage retreat
    #collageretreat 159. 05/26/2021. scientific illustration moth molecules atoms scanner type typography surreal weird textured illustration digital illustration digital collage collage collage art collage retreat
    #collageretreat 158. 05/16/2021. test tube scanner type typography diagram scientific illustration surreal weird textured illustration digital illustration digital collage collage collage art collage retreat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jennifer Greive

    Medina, OH

    Summer Collection sunshine beach summer summer collection hand lettering artist stationery notepad bookmark stickers sticker sheet handmade sticker sheet handmade bookmark handmade notepad handmade graphic designer lettering illustrator typography hand lettering illustration
    Kitsune Mask Stickers design graphic designer illustrator illustration
    Kitsune Mask Bookmark pink anime kawaii kitsune kitsune mask reading booknerd boomark design graphic designer illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Keith Ten Eyck

    Cleveland, Ohio

    Blackberry Latte hand ipad procreate hand drawn milk black raspberry latte coffee
    Coffee Arabica Type Integration type arabica flower coffee ipad procreate
    Nymphomaniac von trier woman sex nymphomaniac art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kyla W. Johnson

    Cleveland, OH

    Shirts for Operation Backpack supplies school student support donate volunteer volunteering shirts fundraising fundraiser fundraise education
    Dads & Dragons Logo vlog marketing identity brand identity geek life gaming logo gaming entertainment dragons design blog design d and d dad life dads dad branding brand design brand blogger blog
    Dads & Dragons Logo blogger vlog marketing gaminglogo identity geek life gaming logo gaming dad dads dad life entertainment dragons design d and d branding brand design brand blog
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Madison Carr

    Cleveland, OH

    Creating Central Ohio Futures illustration design graphic design branding logo
    StorySell Website Design front end design design graphic design branding ui web design
    StorySell - Visual Identity & Web Design typography design visual identity web design graphic design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ethan Unzicker

    Sandusky, Ohio

    O-H I-O Poster grey scarlet team pennant college modern minimal poster o-h ohio state ohio
    Scrapwood Builds Business Cards retro branding logo tough sturdy woodgrain woodworking rustic business card
    Explore Sticker illustration simple vintage rustic nature adventure explore kayak canoe trees camping outdoors badge sticker
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gia Fantozzi Paulovich

    Cleveland

    Drughelp.care Landing Page ui design ux design healthcare webdesign logo branding ui ux design
    HUMN | Brand Elements gender neutral packagingdesign print design clean brand design print logo branding type typography design
    HUMN. gender neutral tampons period packaging brand design type logo branding typography design packaging design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Joe Rossi

    Cleveland, Ohio

    Go Go Spider-Ranger! vector character color illustrator icon vectorart red 90s mashup illustration avengers marvelcomics marvel powerrangers comicbook superhero spiderman
    Cleveland Guardians Tertiary Mark identity cleveland indians mlb branding logo design cleveland sports baseball illustration
    Cleveland Guardians Wordmark identity wordmark logo wordmark typogaphy cleveland indians rebrand mlb branding logo design illustration cleveland sports baseball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

