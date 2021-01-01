Hire full-time designers in Cincinnati, OH

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Sean McCarthy

    Sean McCarthy

    Cincinnati, OH

    Columbus Crew Update crew ohio columbus vector identity illustrator branding sports branding sports sports logo logo soccer logo soccer mls
    Milwaukee Bucks Concept
    Fantômes de Montréal for Hatclub hockey player sports logo design vector illustration identity illustrator branding hockey logo ghost montreal sports logo hatclub hockey
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • AR Shakir

    AR Shakir

    Ohio, United States

    shopify website landing page woocommerce ecommerce webdesign web homepage landing landing page store ui shopify store shopify
    shopify - fashion apparel website woocommerce ecommerce webdesign web homepage landing landing page shopify store store ui shopify
    shopify store landing page woocommerce ecommerce webdesign web homepage landing landing page shopify store store ui shopify
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Fallon Venable

    Fallon Venable

    Cincinnati

    📝 🗑 🚗
    ⚾ ⚾ ⚾
    🌵 👢 👢 🌵
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pavel Kosov

    Pavel Kosov

    Over the world

    Weather icons the sun flash rain gradient art cloud temperature weather icons vector design minimal
    Terminal order sell btc buy btc amount price xrp bitcoin chart analytics data datalight crypto trade terminal dashboard blockchain cryptocurrency ui ux product
    Data Builder account coins dark mode analytics chart data btc trading trade black platform datalight bitcoin dashboard blockchain cryptocurrency website ux product ui kosov
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jamie Gay

    Jamie Gay

    Mason, OH

    Tophers orange restaurant fast food burger food logo design identity logo branding
    Tophers restaurant fast food orange burger food branding logo design logo identity
    1.5 Logomark five point one studio dev numbers identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • DeMarco Hill

    DeMarco Hill

    Cincinnati, OH

    HiHoney - Weed Infused Honey cute pot honey bear infusion weed design brand logotype logo identity branding
    ButterflyMinks beauty supplies makeup butterfly minks beauty logotype logo identity branding
    DangerSkull Logo | FOR SALE evil angry danger skull logo d logo skull sports game brand logotype esports logo identity branding gaming
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Erin Bakara

    Erin Bakara

    Dayton, Ohio

    fully vaxxed and still antisocial letterer illustration hand lettering graphic graphic design calligraphy type design lettering typography
    happy new year! 2020 new year ipad letterer illustration hand lettering graphic graphic design type calligraphy design lettering typography
    Makerspace Mural type lettering typography design graphic design mural design library makerspace maker tools vector calligraphy painter acrylic painted hand painted mural
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nathan Gross

    Nathan Gross

    Cincinnati, Ohio

    Concept for a SeatSensor Dashboard aftereffects figma animation mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile app ux ui
    Survive the Night - Blood Sweat & Beers - 2018 outrun apparel branding logo
    Blood Sweat & Beers - 2017 apparel branding logo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Hannah Ahern

    Hannah Ahern

    Cincinnati, OH

    Website Refresh artist art webdesign website refresh
    Logo Design
    Design Talks
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Allegory Design

    Allegory Design

    Cincinnati

    Southern Point Resorts Branding location location pin pin blue vacation beach resorts typogaphy typedesign logotype vector typography typeface branding illustrator icon identity design logo design logo
    RXP Wireless Primary Logo type phone red retail design retail store technology tech logo tech wireless retailer retail cellphone typography typeface illustrator branding identity logo icon design
    Forward Fitness Training Primary Logo. training logo layout identity system identity gym graphics forward fitness design cards business cards business brand athletics active
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Matt Hunter Ross

    Matt Hunter Ross

    Cincinnati, Ohio

    Superhero icon
    Checkout
    Pay the man!
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

