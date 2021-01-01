Hire full-time designers in Chennai

Viewing 11 out of 442 full-time designers in Chennai available for hire

  • Praveen raj

    Praveen raj

    Chennai, India

    Landing Page payment crypto website dark mesh blur gradient branding ui logo illustration design app web ios minimal landing page
    Splitwise App Concept interaction animation icons tab bar application apple splitwise transaction history gradient trend ux payment dashboard design ios minimal landing page app design ui
    Designknot website ui design designer case studies services testimonial 3d illustrations ux mockup clean gradient dashboard ios web minimal landing page design designknot ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Srinivasan Rajan

    Srinivasan Rajan

    Chennai, India

    Dashkit | Dashboard list search reports overview ui color graph sales design uidesign product dashboard ui dashboard kit uiux
    Remote Control Mobile app ux ui rajan srinivasan smart iot buttons control tv app neumorphism skeumorphism tv remote
    Widgets & Modals | Omni-channel dropdown canned status tag response message task schedule whatsapp product sass web ux ui design cards ui popup modals widgets
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Raghunath RV

    Raghunath RV

    Chennai - India

    Form Builder - Runtime Page tag dropdown design tab search product design website component errors navigation form field chart calendar progress widgets input form web
    Form Builder web drag and drop styleguide design system clean widgets form field builder input form components navigation website product design search tab design
    Mail Campaign Service - Empty state illustrations poster design poster dark branding vector illustrations illustration logo app ui design data campaign emptystate
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Hariharan

    Hariharan

    chennai, India

    Pregnancy Check App icons design colors chennai typography minimal ux ui
    Harris Eon Portfolio augmentedreality virtualreality gamification playful bold visual hireme projects casestudies navigation accessibility gradients colors love fashion design ui minimal typography
    Thiq Jacklyn Fashion Photographer designchallenge photography website chennai hamburger photography logo branding studio gradients typography camera humanise aerial landscape photoshop portfolio gradient minimal fashion photographer
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nantha Kumar

    Nantha Kumar

    Chennai, Tamilnadu

    Mobile App Components UI mobile app component ui components
    Medicare Components UI component ui stats design system components
    Medicare Dashboard ecg data graphical design stats activity medical care dashboard ui dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ajay Shekhawat

    Ajay Shekhawat

    Chennai, India

    Shipping Van Booking Application product design app design size selection booking.com shiftingservices shifting trucks bookings booking system booking app moving vans booking
    Ticketing App UI for Train Booking App trending mobile ui product design app ios design travel vacation ticket app train app booking trains online ticketing ecommerce login public transit tivket railway ticket booking
    Ticketing App UI for Train Booking App ui product design app ios design ticket app vacation travel search listing tickets ticketing system online ticketing public transit ticket train
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jason Roy

    Jason Roy

    Chennai

    Women’s Day 2021 female equality feminism lawyer advocate astronaut soccer womens day
    Women’s Day 2021 equality feminism female baby boxing music mother fight sing womens day
    Why we need inclusive design inclusivity baby hearing aid mother blind disabled disability accessible accessibility
    • Illustration
  • Parsa Aghaei

    Parsa Aghaei

    Design Studio

    Moovr Ridesharing App mockup design dailyui driver app ux mobile android ios app ui dark sharing ride rideshare uber
    Cloud Funding Landing Page charts funding cloud loan finance homepage landing page green mockup design website user interface ux ui
    Social Media Donation App My Busk support artist sharing ios application dailyui mobile ux instagram story timeline corona media social donation ui app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Seshathri Aathithyan

    Seshathri Aathithyan

    Chennai

    Travel Booking Concept trip travel flightbookings ticketbooking websitedesign travelapp web ux ui design
    PODCAST APP - DARK MODE userexperience appilication music darkmode mobileapp ux ui branding design
    Old Indian Architecture Illustration -Lord Garuda indian vector branding illustration design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kumaresh

    Kumaresh

    Chennai, India

    Fund Transfer Component payment cards widget forms app web transfer fund component ui banking
    Stock Market Investment Design - Mobile App social groups stock market market form alert search design app ui mobile investment stock
    Job Board App Design - Mobile App purple blue video upload record search ui onboarding job listing filters app mobile job board job
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sujit Srinivas

    Sujit Srinivas

    Chennai

    Employee Engagement Application mobile smiley peer recognition feed chat chart icons employee engagement employee typogaphy minimal ux ui concept color clean card design app design application app
    Chat App Fresh UI branding chatbot feed chat app ux logo concept card view ios color clean typography mobile minimal icon app ui design
    Gym App Fresh UI notification payment method subscription color branding concept fitness app gym app card view logo ux illustration clean typography mobile minimal icon app ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

How it works

