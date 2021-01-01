Hire full-time designers in Chengdu

  • Tenney Tang

    Tenney Tang

    Chengdu, China

    Icons design for systemair logo design logo webdesign icons guideline grid illustraion mobile app mobile app fans branding vector ui ux web design web icons design icon
    The UI Kit of GuanJun Consultants web mobile app design mobile app mobile lists card web design website illustration branding app ux ui kit ui kit design ui ux web icon
    Major Projects in 2020 animal application icon mobile logo branding interface design landing page home product design website application icon web ux ui app illustration design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • HUA

    HUA

    Chengdu, China

    Phone Clean App schedule recharge safety robot gradient app ux illustration typography flat web branding logo icon ui
    Phone Clean App storage clean safety flat app typography gradient ux illustration branding mobile web logo icon ui
    Weather App app typography gradient ux branding logo flat illustration icon mobile ui weather weather app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anthony

    Anthony

    Chengdu

    GO Live web typography c4d mobile ui icon design
    Exchange illustrations ui typography illustration
    Blockchain Operation illustration app design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • YUXIN耶

    YUXIN耶

    Chengdu, China

    Real estate registration project tax pre-audit appointment record good bad review home purchase subsidy real estate registration ux branding scenery icon ui
    Icon exploration 3d icon data encryption chat online authentication security app security branding icon ui design
    Spring comfortable life gardener honeybee note read petal leaf cactus watering can book 花
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • fangyuan

    fangyuan

    chengdu

    Christmas mouse illustration 插图
    Good luck in pig illustration 插图
    Designer - protection ui illustration 插图
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • IvanID

    IvanID

    Chengdu, China

    Qi Lin player design vector basketball illustration
    ZHOU QI vector illustration player basketball
    Abdusalam vector design illustration basketball player basketball sport
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • YOMAN

    YOMAN

    Chengdu

    DESIGN A POSTER · DAY 023 poster a day graphic design visual art visual design poster design graphic yoman studio visual poster design
    DESIGN A POSTER · DAY 022 vector poster a day graphic design visual design poster design graphic visual poster design yoman studio
    DESIGN A POSTER · DAY 021 yoman studio art design visual graphic poster a day poster art poster design poster
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Wangruiiiiiii

    Wangruiiiiiii

    Chengdu , China

    Music APP music ue design ui app
    Personal projects-Travel App travel app app typography design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Liping

    Liping

    Chengdu China

    a lovely couple design illustration flat
    Happy Children's Day design draw childrens illustration flat
    Plant illustration flat illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gushn

    Gushn

    China chengdu

    COVID19-visualization-animation2 clean chart visualization technology gif animation uidesign ui dashboard
    COVID19-visualization-animation visualization animation clean technology uidesign ui dailyui chart dashboard
    Dashboard4 chart web design web uidesign ui dark mode clean dashboard app
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • liya

    liya

    Chengdu，China

    404 web pages illustration ui ux web design
    Summer of dreams 3 web ui illustration design
    Summer of dreams 2 web illustration ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

