Hire full-time designers in Buffalo, NY

  • Danielle Podeszek

    Buffalo, NY

    Aldi Redesign simple logo rebranding grocery store redesign rebrand badge retro thick lines logo
    Finger Lakes Distilling upstate ny upstate new york design finger lakes upstate badge retro thick lines logo distilling distillery
    Well It's Groundhog Day Again gobblers knob pennsylvania woodchuck movie groundhog bill murray thick lines badge retro logo groundhog day
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rob Hopkins

    Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo's Blue Economy Logomark stronghold studio branding identity logo buffalo ny buffalo lighthouse
    Golf Club of Buffalo Monogram stronghold studio buffalo ny buffalo typography monogram golf branding logo
    Golf Club of Buffalo Lockup stronghold studio buffalo ny buffalo badge elephant animal golf branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gunay Mustafazade

    Neverland

    Electronic Customs Services uidesign uxdesign dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard figmadesign figma website webdesign ux ui minimal design
    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | REDESIGN game gamedesign homepage landingpage website sekiro webdesign design figma figmadesign ui ux minimal
    Harry Potter — Store Concept store design shop design harry potter store harry potter uidesign web page store shop product page landingpage ecommerce design ecommerce commerce webdesign figmadesign ui ux minimal figma design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tyler Coderre

    Buffalo, NY

    DigThat Branding illustration geometric folded icon typography vector branding logo blue white minimal
    Coderre Design 2021 Logo Refresh shield crest logo branding minimal
    Simple Avatar of Myself toon cartoon illustrator headshot avatar portrait vector white black minimal illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Derrick McKeown

    Buffalo NY

    Logo Design - Top Gun Lawn Care flag america stars grass lawn landscaping logo design branding
    CM Luxury Logo gold luxury real estate logo vector illustration design branding
    User Authentication Screens authentication design user experience adobe xd branding ux mobile app design mobile user interface ui kit ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andy Krzystek

    Buffalo, NY

    The Fisher King mythology nature drawing art illustration
    Rosa Cafe design logo floral product design drawing illustration
    ‘’In every known nook of our nation’’ portrait art drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Aishah Mulkey

    Niagara Falls, NY

    Logo Design - Aerolite icon logo flat branding illustrator minimal logo mark illustration design dailylogochallenge
    Daily Logo Challenge - Day 6 branding illustrator minimal logo mark logo illustration icon flat design dailylogochallenge
    Daily Logo Challenge - Day 5 typography illustrator minimal logo mark logo illustration icon flat design dailylogochallenge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Sarah Hofheins

    Buffalo, NY

    Modern Earthy Mama logo vector branding logo illustration
    Curious Days Design logo illustration
    Resurgence. Brewery Label Design beer label design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dan Shick

    Buffalo, NY

    USWNT- World Cup Champs soccer badge hotmarket worldcup2019 worldcup uswnt soccer headwear illustration buffalo ny vector logo design
    USWNT- World Cup Champs soccer badge worldcup2019 worldcup uswnt usa soccer headwear branding buffalo ny vector logo design
    Cardboard Dreamz spaceship space headwear clinkroom branding illustration buffalo ny vector logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • CJ Neeland

    Buffalo, NY

    water landscape nature illustration nature art nature outdoors calm water designer graphics graphic art landscape illustration landscape design landscape graphic design illustration creative vector illustrator design digital art
    Snack Cab Logo logos logo design logodesign graphic design graphicdesign digital art illustration illustrator design logo creative dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Personal Logo Branding graphics gradient graphic design graphicdesign logo design logodesign identity branding identity design identity brand identity brand design brand branding creative illustrator logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Steve W

    Buffalo, NY

    Double-sided postcard (back) editorial design print design indesign graphic design design branding ad design
    Double-sided postcard (front) print design editorial design indesign ad design design branding graphic design
    Streaming overlay 2 web design ux design photoshop design branding graphic design video game streaming twitch overlays
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

