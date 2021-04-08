Hire full-time designers in Brno

  • Adam Mihalov

    Adam Mihalov

    Brno, Czech Republic

    Cycling mud autumn trees forest illustration grain noise cycling bicycle
    Video personalization man iphone frame picture city shoes video phone mobile character illustration
    Runners noise grain texture pattern illustration man character sport runner running run
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Nikola

    Nikola

    Brno, Czech republic

    Travel icons illustrator traveling plane covid-19 customers travel icon design icon icons set colors vector ui illustration design graphic design
    D A Y --> N I G H T minimalism landscape light clouds stars adobe illustrator moonlight sunshine yellow blue colors night day moon sun art illustration vector graphic design design
    Small set of icons lines blue pink illustration eshop icons set webdesign icon design icon set icons vector ui graphic design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Valeriia Cherpak

    Valeriia Cherpak

    Brno, Czech Republic

    Cryptocurrency wallet money investing dashboad finance dashboard exchange finance fintech app fintech bitcoin exchange bitcoin wallet bitcoin blockchain crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet crypto web design webdesign ux ui
    Sign in – Sign up form - Mobile blue user interface design ux ui mobile illustration geometry dailyui dailyui101 sign in ui sign in form sign in sign up registration form
    Cryptocurrency Wallet money banking exchange crypto exchange investment wallet app fintech finance transaction crypto blockchain crypto wallet wallet cryptocurrency exchange cryptocurrency app cryptocurrency interface design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Robin Holesinsky

    Robin Holesinsky

    Zlin, Czech Republic

    Appointment details barbershop barber appointment booking mobile app mobile ux ui
    Booking flow barber barbershop mobile app ux ui booking app booking
    App for barbershop booking mobile app booking barber barbershop mobile ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jan Henneberg

    Jan Henneberg

    Brno, CZ

    Fake landing page travel landing page illustration flights kiwi booking flight
    Fake landing page travel landing page illustration flight kiwi
    Pricebox flight booking price
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ana Okuntseva

    Ana Okuntseva

    Brno, Czech Republic

    Sign in or not Sign in? with Apple 🍏📱 sign up booking app reservio ui elements button button design facebook apple sign in app ui mobile app
    Reservio App Dark Mode 😎🌚📱 ui mobile design touch bar calendar dark mobile app design mobile app appointment booking reservio ui design app ui ui elements dark app mobile ui dark theme dark mode dark ui
    Office Mural - Reservio 👩🏻‍🎨 mobile app ui design office mural mural design office design ui elements reservio office space mural
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tomas Kos

    Tomas Kos

    Brno, Czech Republic

    Minimal vintage Fashion Woleski website hipster hero minimal wordpress dress brown black clean ui website concept retro fashion vintage website
    Lifestyle blog with underwear fashion website concept wordpress ui clean minimal lingerie underwear lifestyle blog
    Online Mobile TV App movies uiux ui minimal black tv app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Roman Cinis

    Roman Cinis

    Brno, CZ

    Personal Web Portfolio — Landing Page developers developer portfolio sites site web page landing page landingpage landing motion design ux flutter dart
    Tongue Twisters Game UI/UX theme game app mobile app mobile game rive ui interactive button animation ux motion design motion flutter dart
    Star Remove Button Animation bookmark favorites favorite stars star rive interactive animation interactive button animation ux motion graphic motion design motion flutter dart
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • RevolutionizZed

    RevolutionizZed

    Brno

    Christmas is coming christmas winter christmas icons winter icons icon set christmas tree santa claus christmas party new years eve cold freezee filled outline filled icons minimalist simple design simple icons
    Zero Waste Shop plastic free eco shop bio shop nature shop eco ecology shop zero waste
    Pineapple Pattern vector fruit pattern pineapple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Dan Krajčovič

    Dan Krajčovič

    Brno, Czech Republic

    CBD* [star] identity cbdstar cbd oil branding design czech republic brno logo cbd
    Vážka Cigarette Papers / Dragonfly packagedesign package design logo deisgn identity art deco logo brand dragonfly vážka cigarette papers
    Guitar Hero tattoo skulltattoo skull a day skull illustration design illustration photoshop sketch photoshop dotwork darkart dan-que-schone czech republic brno blackworkers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Milan Hrycjuk

    Milan Hrycjuk

    Olomouc, Czech Republic

    Perun creative redesign vector gaming design branding illustration logo design logo
    Finigan brothers music band branding typography logo design logo
    Ukraine tattoo drawing illustrator tattoo art tattoo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

